Guerin Emig: The door closed and Lincoln Riley went "boom," but Cale Gundy has recovered just fine

For 23 years all Cale Gundy knew as an Oklahoma football coach was stability. Then came Nov. 28, 2021.

Was Lincoln Riley’s abrupt departure for USC a shock to Gundy’s system?

“It was. It was very big,” he said. “I had never been in it. I’ve always kind of been given everything on a platter. Been very fortunate and very blessed with that.

“So I was kind of in the phase where I just didn’t know anything different. I didn’t know really how to handle it.

“I think I told my brother that if things don’t work out, just keep me in mind.”

Reporters giggled when Gundy said that last week during the OU assistants’ press opportunity. I don’t think he was kidding.

Not 24 hours after Riley shook the earth, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said this about his younger brother: “He was as shocked as you and I are.”

Cale Gundy has gathered himself since.

He absorbed Riley’s blow and did yeoman’s work alongside a reinstated Bob Stoops, his boss from 1999-2017. They did the heaviest lifting to keep the Sooners aligned.

A week later, Gundy’s boss became another old OU comrade.

“If I knew Brent Venables was going to come here and be the head coach and bring the staff that he’s brought and the changes and direction that we’re going in...” Gundy said. “I would have slept a lot better at night, I promise you that.”

This is going to work out just fine.

Still, Gundy’s reset reminds of two things: How lucky the Sooners had it from the day Stoops arrived until the day Riley split, and how alarming it was for doubt to creep into college football’s steadiest program since Stoops took it over.

“Having such a good relationship with Coach Riley and being very close with Coach (Dennis) Simmons,” Gundy recalled of Nov. 28 while referencing Simmons, his co-receivers coach at OU who joined Riley’s caravan to USC. “And, you know, just in a matter (Gundy snaps his fingers)... I mean, like, he walked in and shut the door and boom. You know?

“Your life can be changed immediately.”

Gundy explained his new, startling reality that dark day by saying: “I just wanted to work. I wanted to keep working. Regardless of somebody came in and kept me or not.”

Gundy developed OU running backs Quentin Griffin, Adrian Peterson, DeMarco Murray, Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine before moving over to receivers in 2015 and helping mold Mark Andrews and Sterling Shepard. He became Riley’s co-offensive coordinator in ’17.

Gundy was always Riley’s and Stoops’ most valuable in-state talent scout/recruiting closer. His 2007 theft of Ryan Broyles from OSU remains his piece de resistance.

It is remarkable to consider that Gundy ever doubted his place in Norman.

Which only shows how remarkable it was for Riley to do what he did.

“Everything was just unsettling. Nobody knew the direction at the time,” Gundy said. “Who’s going to be the offensive coordinator? Who’s going to be the wide receivers coach? There were some concerns and some question marks, obviously... It was trying to keep the pieces together.”

Gundy kept them together. Joe Castiglione hired Venables. Venables hired Ole Miss offensive coordinator (and 2002 OU offensive line signee) Jeff Lebby to run his Sooners offense.

“A guy that I recruited from Andrews, Texas,” Gundy pointed out.

Yes, this was going to work out famously. Gundy was going to keep working, and for the only program he’s known for nearly a quarter century.

My goodness, though. Talk about a lesson in modern-day college football upheaval.

Gundy has come through it reasonably

He latched onto Riley from the 2015 day the rising-star offensive coordinator joined the Sooners. At the end of 2017, Riley’s first season as OU head coach, Gundy said of Riley: “He’s just got a gift. I think he’s very, very special.”

Given that relationship, Gundy acknowledges it wasn’t easy the day Riley “shut the door and boom.”

“Yeah it was very difficult,” he said. “But I have learned over the years... He’s gotta do what’s best for him. That’s why he did it. Some people may not like it, some people may not agree with it.

“I do know this: When that guy was here, he busted his butt 24 hours a day 365 days a year. So did Dennis Simmons, and so did Alex Grinch and Brian Odom and Roy Manning (all now at USC). If those were guys that didn’t do a good job before, I would make sure to let you know. But they did the right thing, they did it the right way, and at the end of the day they’ve gotta take care of themselves.”

So does Gundy. And he has.

OU’s assistant head coach is preparing for his 24th consecutive Sooners spring practice. A comfortable end to an unusually uncomfortable chapter of his coaching life.

“You guys know I’ve been here a very long time,” he said. “I’ve never been so excited about OU football, and what we’re about and what we’re doing and what we’re doing with relationships with our players and the direction that we’re going. It’s exciting times here.”

