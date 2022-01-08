Guerin Emig: The absurdity of a College Football Playoff stuck at four teams endures another year

After Alabama and Georgia pulverized College Football Playoff semifinal opponents Cincinnati and Michigan, somehow one of the takeaways became: “This is why it’s unnecessary to expand the CFP beyond four teams.”
Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban tangled himself in this twisted logic this week, saying: “If this is the best four teams and they played each other, I don’t see the logic in if we had more teams there would be better games. I don’t know how that adds up.”
We went over this a few years ago when Alabama and Clemson were pulverizing playoff opponents. I guess we need to go over it again because college football keeps getting this wrong.
The sport is getting it wrong again this weekend as leaders try to come to a consensus on how to expand from the current four-team format. Instead of making progress, they are stuck in a rut of, as the Associated Press’ Ralph Russo put it, “provincialism and distrust.”
They are stuck on expansion details, and that leaves us stuck with a four-team playoff through the 2026 expiration of the current CFP agreement.
That's another four years of four teams instead of 12, and three games instead of 11. Another four years, then, of muffled drama and wasted opportunity.
I don’t know if there would be better games in an expanded playoff either, Nick. I just know there would be more games. And where there are more games, there is a greater possibility for better games.
Even in a playoff with the likes of 2021 Alabama and Georgia.
Say the CFP expanded to eight teams, even, and not 12. Playoff decision-makers added a simple quarterfinal round. That’s still one more shot at the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs.
Auburn took its shot at the Tide at the end of the regular season. The Tigers could (should?) have won before falling 24-22 in quadruple overtime.
Arkansas took its shot at the Tide the week before Auburn did. The Razorbacks went down fighting, 42-35.
Maybe No. 8 Ole Miss could have made it equally tough on Bama in a CFP quarterfinal, or even upset the Tide as Texas A&M did last Oct. 9. It definitely would have been worth finding out.
Georgia wasn’t as vulnerable during its 12-0 regular season. The Bulldogs didn’t look vulnerable in vaporizing Michigan.
But what if they had played No. 6 Ohio State in a quarterfinal? What if they had caught C.J. Stroud, Jackson Smith-Njigba and the Buckeyes in a particularly explosive mood?
It sure might have been fun to find out.
It might have been fun to see No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah in a 12-team CFP first-rounder instead of the Rose Bowl, since their Rose Bowl was such a blast. Add the handful of Buckeye stars who opted out of the non-playoff Rose and that blast might have been louder.
It might have been fun to see No. 7 Baylor rep the Big 12 Conference in a CFP first-rounder against No. 10 Michigan State.
I know it would have fun to see No. 9 Oklahoma State rep the Big 12 and us Okies in a first-rounder against Ole Miss. Had the Cowboys won and drawn Alabama in a quarterfinal...
Might have been a 10-point spread. Might not have excited anyone but us Okies in the run-up to kickoff. Might have turned out like Alabama-Cincinnati.
But what if Spencer Sanders had played the game of his life against the Crimson Tide instead of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame?
What if Jim Knowles had seen the value of sticking around to coordinate OSU’s defense in a playoff before moving to Ohio State?
What if Alabama, for whatever reason, had been as vulnerable against OSU as it was against Auburn, Arkansas and A&M?
Sometimes all it takes is one reason in one game to make for one unforeseen outcome. We are reminded of this every March they play college basketball.
How great would it be to discover this every holiday season about college football?
Every year this question is asked is another spent banging our heads against the wall.
“The more we expand the playoffs,” Saban also said, “the more we minimize bowl games, the importance of bowl games, which I said (would happen) when we went to four. I don’t think that’s changed. I think it’s also come to fruition.”
So maximize the New Year’s Six bowls. Have them host the quarterfinals and semifinals.
This year, that would have helped take care of those player opt outs at the non-CFP Rose and those empty seats at the non-CFP Peach and Fiesta.
As for the trickle-down bowls continuing to be minimized... It didn’t seem like winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl was a minimal deal for Tulsa.
ESPN is still going to fill December with games. The sports network-turned-bowl overlord just manufactured a bowl named after Jimmy Kimmel for crepes sake.
The “bowl experience,” as coaches call it, will always be available for players interested enough in investing in it.
Anyway, the playoff experience is the point here. It should be available to more than four teams. It is absurd that it isn’t by now, and even sillier that debate over expansion details continues through the weekend.
Once more for the record: The dominance of select teams like Alabama and Georgia this year doesn’t diminish the argument to hammer out expansion. It strengthens it.