Guerin Emig: The absurdity of a College Football Playoff stuck at four teams endures another year

But what if they had played No. 6 Ohio State in a quarterfinal? What if they had caught C.J. Stroud, Jackson Smith-Njigba and the Buckeyes in a particularly explosive mood?

It sure might have been fun to find out.

It might have been fun to see No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Utah in a 12-team CFP first-rounder instead of the Rose Bowl, since their Rose Bowl was such a blast. Add the handful of Buckeye stars who opted out of the non-playoff Rose and that blast might have been louder.

It might have been fun to see No. 7 Baylor rep the Big 12 Conference in a CFP first-rounder against No. 10 Michigan State.

I know it would have fun to see No. 9 Oklahoma State rep the Big 12 and us Okies in a first-rounder against Ole Miss. Had the Cowboys won and drawn Alabama in a quarterfinal...

Might have been a 10-point spread. Might not have excited anyone but us Okies in the run-up to kickoff. Might have turned out like Alabama-Cincinnati.

But what if Spencer Sanders had played the game of his life against the Crimson Tide instead of the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame?