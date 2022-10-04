Guerin Emig: Texas arrives and with it some desperation for Brent Venables and OU

NORMAN — I have no idea what Oklahoma is going to change schematically for Texas. Based on Brent Venables’ press conference Tuesday, I don’t even know if Oklahoma is going to change.

After Venables went on about his defense’s lack of discipline against TCU and Kansas State the past two weeks, I asked if the staff might consider coaching differently to help.

“Always,” he said. “You’re always looking at everything ...”

But even more now given those past two weeks ...

“Mmm. Nah,” Venables said. “No.”

So the message needs to be received differently?

“The byproduct needs to be better. All of it,” he said. “If you have a certain scheme that requires a ‘bail’ technique, a technique that goes with the scheme, then you’ve gotta execute the scheme. You can’t forget. So you gotta do a better job of emphasizing it as a coach. Doing it again and again and again and again. You can’t get bored with that.

“In a pressure situation you have to have the poise to execute. Little things like that, they lead to big things as we know. All of it needs to be better.”

Do you rethink your game-day involvement with the defense?

“Yeah, I don’t see it any different,” he said.

We’ll leave Venables, defensive coordinator Ted Roof and the OU staff to figure it out from there. Let’s trust he’ll change something to defend Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy and whoever quarterbacks Texas on Saturday.

Let’s trust he recognizes the sense of urgency here, and not just because the Sooners surrendered 96 points, 57 first downs and 1,177 yards to TCU and K-State.

The Longhorns are next. If ever one opponent should motivate an OU football team to turn its season 180 degrees, it’s the Hook 'Ems this weekend in the Cotton Bowl.

“I know the emotion, the intensity and what this game has meant to so many people,” Venables said Tuesday. “But we shouldn’t prepare for this game any different than we do any other game.”

I buy the last part of that statement even less than I do Venables’ status-quo comments about repairing the defense. The Sooners must prepare desperately for Texas and the entire coaching staff knows it.

More than half the staff has coached or played in this game. They know full well “the emotion, the intensity and what this game has meant to so many people.” It is a particularly personal investment this week in Norman.

Of greater significance is the danger inherent in a third straight letdown, a third straight loss.

An OU team that leaves Dallas 3-3 has serious concerns about bowl eligibility, unthinkable for a program on high ground for so long.

An OU team that leaves Dallas 0-3 in the Big 12 Conference invites comparison to the last time the program was in quicksand.

The 1998 Sooners were 0-3 in the Big 12. They were the last Sooners to lose three straight games, another fate awaiting an OU squad that goes down Saturday.

I can’t imagine Venables stomaching being mentioned in the same breath as John Blake, especially considering Venables helped clean up Blake’s mess alongside Bob Stoops 23 years ago.

I can imagine Venables coaching Saturday’s game like he did the one against Texas in 2009.

Sam Bradford reinjured his shoulder in the first quarter, undercutting an OU offense already adjusting to the preseason loss of Jermaine Gresham. Texas countered with Colt McCoy and a No. 3-ranked team that went unbeaten until the national championship against Alabama.

The Sooners were ranked No. 20 and sort of a mess. Not many figured they could keep up, and yet there they were making Bevo sweat out a 16-13 stress test.

I don’t know that Stoops and Venables ever coached a game harder in their lives. The two of them prowled the sideline as if daring Mack Brown to take one step the wrong way. “Just one, man, and I swear ...”

That’s how Venables must approach this week. That’s how I presume he is.

He did drop the “we shouldn’t prepare for this game any different” line at one point Tuesday, but struck a more convincing tone a few moments later.

“A year ago I was on a Clemson team that was 4-3, and everyone wanted to burn everything down,” Venables said. “‘We’ve got the worst players and coaches in America, in the history of the game.’ And that’s having been to six straight playoffs, and four of the last six national championships and six straight conference titles.

“That team made a decision to get better and not allow themselves to be influenced by the outside noise, only be influenced by a straining to do everything you can to improve every day. One practice, one meeting at a time. That’s literally how you do it. And not allow seeds of doubt or seeds of division come into the locker room.

“That team went on to win their 10th game.”

No way does this OU team go on to win 10 games. The Sooners are too different from the 2021 Clemson Tigers.

They are different from the ’09 Sooners who drove Texas nuts and wound up overachieving at 8-5. Circumstances crash down now that did not then.

What these Sooners can do is cop a fight-like-hell attitude, same as ’09. They don’t have to know exactly what they’re doing, or exactly how to change things, to play and coach like their pride was in the balance.

I trust Venables and his program to realize that much this week, burn accordingly and let the details fall where they may.