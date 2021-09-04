Guerin Emig: Supposed strides toward national title contention unapparent in OU's stunningly close opener

NORMAN — The coach said his team got bored.
Oklahoma took a 37-14 halftime lead over Tulane on Saturday and turned it into a 40-35 close shave secured only when Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt dove a yard shy of a first down with 1:55 remaining.
Tulane was a 32-point underdog, the preseason No. 7 team in the American Athletic Conference up against the No. 2 team in the national rankings. This was possible how?
“The second half, I think clearly our team felt like the game was over,” Sooners boss Lincoln Riley explained. “That’s obviously my job to make sure our mentality is right. I don’t think it was.”
The quarterback said his team turned flat.
“They just had more energy than us,” Spencer Rattler said.
Maybe the Sooners have more energy next week against Western Carolina when there are twice as many fans at Owen Field than the 42,206 who attended Saturday’s makeshift home game. Surely the Sooners have more pop Sept. 18 when Nebraska comes to Norman, and then even more when they start playing Big 12 Conference games.
Anyway, I don’t think OU fans should sweat their team’s overrating, quite clear based on Saturday’s result, because they overestimated the players’ head strength.
More worth asking based on this season opener: Did we all overestimate the Sooners’ potential to play superior football?
They picked up that No. 2 ranking thanks to two anticipated factors, mainly — the next-level emergence of both Rattler and Alex Grinch’s defense.
Rattler played pretty well Saturday. He also looked a lot like the freshman quarterback he was a year ago, meaning he followed periods of effortless grace with strange lulls.
“He was OK,” Riley figured.
He had a stat line 90 percent of FBS quarterbacks would embrace — 30-of-39 for 304 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
The thing is, Rattler in the 1 percentile now. He is the Heisman Trophy favorite for a team he is expected to lead to national title contention.
Thus Riley’s follow-up to “He was OK ...”
“He can play better,” the coach continued, “and he’s going to need to play better.”
We could say the same for members of OU’s defense.
Tulane struck for 55- and 75-yard touchdown drives and a 14-7 lead out of the chute. The Sooners struck back by taking the ball from the Green Wave three times in the second quarter.
OU’s difference-makers we all anticipated seeing at the line of scrimmage — Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto and Jalen Redmond — all flexed their muscle, and the Green Wave was overwhelmed by a 30-point run.
Then came the second half. Tulane totaled 230 yards. Pratt threw for 163 — he averaged 182 last year on college football’s 109th-rated pass offense — and the Wave scored 21 points.
“It’s a 60-minute game,” Grinch said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting the guys to play all 60.”
Isn’t that another echo from last year?
The Sooners did make more stops in 2020, Grinch’s second go-round as defensive coordinator. They made more plays at the line of scrimmage and in opponents’ backfields. They used more players who more closely resembled Alabama’s, Clemson’s and Ohio State’s.
They were also too inconsistent to reach any ultimate goals.
We figured another year into Grinch’s system, and with so many of those playmakers returning, OU’s 2021 defense would close the defensive gap behind the Crimson Tide, Tigers and Buckeyes.
Based on Tulane’s 35 points, we might reassess that likelihood.
“What’s the expectation?” Grinch said. “The expectation is to play better.”
That went across the board from OU’s perspective Saturday.
The offensive line was spotty, which meant running backs Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks couldn’t take proper pressure off Rattler. The defensive backfield was so-so. Riley referenced pass-coverage busts.
Tulane, it must be said, was valiant. It was really nice to see a group that has been through so much come to town and deliver something so positive.
“I was very proud of the guys,” Green Wave coach Willie Fritz said.
He should be. OU felt for that team all week, then felt that team on game day.
“That was one of the hardest-hitting teams, one of the most physical teams I’ve played,” Rattler saluted. “They came out and played great, better than us for sure.”
What to make of that startling admission? How concerned should the Sooners be?
I suggest “very” based on both the mentality and capacity they showed in the opener.
“I think you’ll see us respond. I do,” Riley said. “Let’s see what happens.”