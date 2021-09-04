Guerin Emig: Supposed strides toward national title contention unapparent in OU's stunningly close opener

More worth asking based on this season opener: Did we all overestimate the Sooners’ potential to play superior football?

They picked up that No. 2 ranking thanks to two anticipated factors, mainly — the next-level emergence of both Rattler and Alex Grinch’s defense.

Rattler played pretty well Saturday. He also looked a lot like the freshman quarterback he was a year ago, meaning he followed periods of effortless grace with strange lulls.

“He was OK,” Riley figured.

He had a stat line 90 percent of FBS quarterbacks would embrace — 30-of-39 for 304 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The thing is, Rattler in the 1 percentile now. He is the Heisman Trophy favorite for a team he is expected to lead to national title contention.

Thus Riley’s follow-up to “He was OK ...”

“He can play better,” the coach continued, “and he’s going to need to play better.”

We could say the same for members of OU’s defense.

Tulane struck for 55- and 75-yard touchdown drives and a 14-7 lead out of the chute. The Sooners struck back by taking the ball from the Green Wave three times in the second quarter.