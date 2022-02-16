Guerin Emig: Super Bowl memories of former Bengal/Sooner Rickey Dixon allow Lorraine Dixon to heal

Cincinnati’s return to the Super Bowl got folks remembering old Bengals like Ickey Woods, which got folks telling stories like the one about teammate Rickey Dixon calling Woods’ touchdown dance “wack” the first time he saw it, and how Dixon helped spice it up and birth the iconic “Ickey Shuffle” during the Bengals’ previous Super Bowl season of 1988.
Lorraine Dixon remembers this. She recalls going to Miami to watch her husband tackle Jerry Rice and the 49ers in the ’89 Super Bowl. How she had two tickets but only needed one so she gave one to a stranger outside Joe Robbie Stadium on game day.
Lorraine remembers Woods and Joe Kelly and Mike Martin and all those Bengal players. She remembers Gail Ervin, the saint in Cincinnati who befriended her and Rickey when they were new to the city and new to what would blossom into a 27-year marriage and just needed the comfort of a home-cooked meal.
She relives how good Rickey was at football, first as a Jim Thorpe Award-winning All-American for the Sooners and then as a six-year pro after being drafted No. 5 overall by the Bengals in 1988.
She laughs at the “Shuffle.” Her tone is warm, her memories cathartic.
“We’re talking about Rickey helping invent Ickey’s dance, that’s one thing I do with my healing,” Lorraine says. “Rickey and I used to love to dance. And so I’ll throw parties and dance. I will dance all night. Because that’s what we did.”
Lorraine lost Rickey in August of 2020 to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the nervous system degeneration known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. The diagnosis came in 2013, and with it a link between football’s violence and Rickey’s deteriorating physical condition.
Rickey fought to keep his signature smile as his body broke down. Lorraine fought to feed, bathe and care for a man who might have been a curiosity when the two first dated as OU students 35 years ago, but who became a soulmate not long after.
Lorraine went through so much her last seven years with Rickey. That’s a story for a different time.
This one must focus on the reassurance that time gifts those who grieve.
“When I found out the Bengals were going back to the Super Bowl, it was raw emotion,” Lorraine says. “It was like, ‘Wow. I know Rickey would have gone.’ So I felt like I wanted to try and go.”
She hasn’t been to a football game, Bengals, Sooners or her high school alma mater Booker T. Washington Hornets, since she lost Rickey. She didn’t go to this one, either.
Lorraine bought the tickets. She gathered her four sisters and flew to Los Angeles the day before the Super Bowl. She reconnected with Kelly, an old dear friend of Rickey’s, at the Taste of Inglewood festival that Saturday night.
On Sunday?
“There were buses that would take you to SoFi Stadium. The ’89 game there were buses that took us,” Lorraine says. “When I saw that same set-up I said, ‘No... I can’t do this. It’s too much for me. Let me try something different.’”
So Lorraine, again, gave away her Super Bowl ticket. She couldn’t help remember and laugh.
“When I did that in ’89, Rickey was like, ‘Do you know how much you could have gotten for that ticket?’” she shares. “I didn’t know the value because I grew up not watching football. I didn’t have brothers.”
This time, Lorraine and her sisters pivoted and wound up at a watch party hosted by former Bengal Domata Peko at his Sunset Boulevard restaurant.
“Gosh, I didn’t know what to expect. I went in and was a little anxious. I got a little emotional,” Lorraine says. “One other emotion I felt was surprised, surprised that it didn’t hurt like I had built up in my head. I guess I was fearful as well.
“As the game got going, I was able to cheer and yell and scream ‘Who Dey!’ and all of that.”
The fans at the party were a balm, her sisters a godsend. In this moment, Lorraine could consider not what football took from her late husband, but what it originally provided him.
“The fact that Rickey actually played in the Super Bowl. Wow. He was really good,” she says. “You hear people say he was so good. But to me he was just Rickey.
“Here I was thinking, ‘I wonder if they watch football in heaven. I wonder if he’s watching this game. If he is, I know he’s smiling. I know he’s in Jesus’ ear, saying c’mon, you gotta help my team win.’”
Lorraine chuckles again. She goes on reflecting.
“I know a lot of ladies whose husbands have died of ALS. They refuse to watch football. ‘No, I could never,’” she says. “What I try to keep in mind is this was what Rickey chose to do. It was his path.”
So this is about you making peace with football, too...
“It is. It’s me trying not to hold a grudge,” Lorraine says. “What I would tell everyone, my only thing with the NFL was that we had a right to know. If the NFL and the people who make the helmets, if they had this information (about the game’s potential head trauma hazards), and they chose not to tell the players, that’s wrong. The players have a right to know and make that decision.
“What I tell any mothers and any young players is, ‘You have the information. If you choose to do it, you choose knowing.’ Rickey didn’t have that opportunity.”
The conversation veers back to catharsis.
Lorraine says she is involved in “Sisters in Service,” a community outreach organization of NFL players’ mothers, daughters and wives. The Friday before the Super Bowl, she provided hot food for a center for adults with special needs in her home town of DeSoto, Texas.
One of Lorraine’s and Rickey’s sons attends the center. Their youngest child is 14-year-old Alana.
“She’s athletic like her dad,” Lorraine says. “Runs track and plays volleyball in addition to doing that beauty pageant stuff she enjoys.”
Uncles, thankfully, are a phone call away.
“Coach (Bobby) Proctor, Coach Switzer, Tony Rayburn, Earl Johnson, Keith Jackson,” Lorraine says, calling role from those mid-to-late-80s OU powerhouses Rickey starred on. “They check on me. If I say, ‘OK, uncles. This 14-year-old... Y’all gotta come on...”
Lorraine still has her work as an Environmental Protection Agency attorney. She still has Tulsa, which was home before college in Norman and her life with Rickey.
“My nephew is Aaron Potter on Booker T’s basketball team,” she says. “Rickey called him ‘All Day.’ When he was little, Rickey and him would play basketball. Rickey would say, ‘Oh, he’s trash talking all day. You’d better be able to live up to it.’ Because they say Rickey was a trash talker, too.”
Lorraine is laughing again. She bounces back to her sisters Tenisha, Crystal, Michelle and Cookie and how much fun they had in L.A.
She is reflecting again. She says Joe Washington got her tickets for OU’s 2020 Big 12 Championship game against Iowa State, the game being a half-hour drive from DeSoto to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
“‘Joe, I’m sorry I can’t do it,’” she says. “I ended up giving the tickets to a couple Sooner fans.”
She is getting closer.
“I’m healing,” Lorraine says. “I’m rediscovering things that I like to do. Rickey’s life was so wrapped around football. I know people are like, ‘She can’t go to a game?’ But I feel like I’m at peace a little bit more.
“I am. I think I’m doing well.”