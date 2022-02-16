Guerin Emig: Super Bowl memories of former Bengal/Sooner Rickey Dixon allow Lorraine Dixon to heal

“As the game got going, I was able to cheer and yell and scream ‘Who Dey!’ and all of that.”

The fans at the party were a balm, her sisters a godsend. In this moment, Lorraine could consider not what football took from her late husband, but what it originally provided him.

“The fact that Rickey actually played in the Super Bowl. Wow. He was really good,” she says. “You hear people say he was so good. But to me he was just Rickey.

“Here I was thinking, ‘I wonder if they watch football in heaven. I wonder if he’s watching this game. If he is, I know he’s smiling. I know he’s in Jesus’ ear, saying c’mon, you gotta help my team win.’”

Lorraine chuckles again. She goes on reflecting.

“I know a lot of ladies whose husbands have died of ALS. They refuse to watch football. ‘No, I could never,’” she says. “What I try to keep in mind is this was what Rickey chose to do. It was his path.”

So this is about you making peace with football, too...