Guerin Emig: Suggestion for Brent Venables given OU's dire straits: Enlist a little help from Bob Stoops

NORMAN — Oklahoma football is in such crisis that any suggestion from any source is worth considering. Thus my idea at Brent Venables’ Tuesday press conference: Call an old friend.

Get an extra pair of eyes on the program. The most trusted, proven eyes there are when it comes to the Sooners.

Enlist Bob Stoops.

This doesn’t have to be butting into others’ business, something Stoops was cautious of when Lincoln Riley was around, something he would be 10 times more cautious of with Venables, Stoops being Venables’ original coaching advocate at Kansas State 30 years ago.

This isn’t replacing anybody on Venables’ current staff, but rather assisting a staff that clearly needs help right now.

“We’ve gotten destroyed two straight weeks,” Venables said at one point Tuesday. “We’re missing wide-open guys, not tackling people, things of that nature. I put that more on us as coaches and fundamentally trying to help (players) better.”

Stoops has helped a lot of players over the years. He has helped the University of Oklahoma over the past 23 years, most recently by stabilizing the football team between Riley’s departure and Venables’ arrival. He became the ultimate “program guy” during that transition.

Sort of feels like the program needs stability now more than it did last early December.

The optics, I know. Stoops’ sensitivity to a longtime colleague and friend, I know.

But this isn’t to suggest the guy wear a whistle, or interrupt what Jay Valai and Brandon Hall are doing with the defensive backs. Just observe and, if prompted by Valai, Hall, or defensive assistants Ted Roof, Todd Bates or Miguel Chavis, report.

Or just keep it between head coach and former head coach, the two of them together in the head coach’s office late one night, or over a cold pop later one night at the former head coach’s home. It’s still just 10 minutes from Owen Field.

Anyway, sending out the Stoops Signal is among the 500 or so ideas that have ricocheted around my head since OU lost to Texas 49-0. I figured it worth raising that idea specifically Tuesday.

“You can only have so many guys on your staff,” Venables responded, “what your budget will allow.”

He can be a consultant ...

“Yeah, you’re always looking for that non-stop,” Venables continued. “That’s what the out-of-season is for, to address anything you feel like needs to be addressed.

“The bottom line is this: Right now we’re not playing good, like we need to. There’s a lot of reasons for that. I’ve got a very clear vision for that, some of which I’ve shared, some of which I won’t share. Bottom line is we’ve got to do a better job.

“How we do what we do is a very proven system. How we practice, how we train, how we meet, how we correct, all of those things. So I feel very good about that.”

Now it isn’t just optics interfering but pride.

Venables’ pride cut through Tuesday’s press conference a few times. At one point, to a question about sticking with a blueprint versus grasping for new ideas given OU’s three-week free fall, Venables said: “You use maybe 20 years of experience, over a decade of excellence, systematically.”

Venables had Stoops and Dabo Swinney to glean from over those 20 years, but make no mistake — he counts on his track record to see this crisis through, not that of any of his head-coaching mentors.

Since this is his staff in the moment, not Stoops’ or Swinney’s, he expects the coaches already in place to see the crisis through. I read that pretty clearly Tuesday.

Which is why I emphasized my idea wasn’t meant to supplant anyone or anything, but rather to supplement.

“No, sure. Absolutely,” Venables said. “I have a lot of wisdom, a lot of guys that have had a lot of success where they’ve been. I’ve got old guys, young guys, everything in between.

“But if anybody were to stand up here and be willing to be transparent and honest, they would tell you that one of my qualities is I’m willing to listen. You listen to everybody, and then you evaluate what you want to apply. Use those suggestions and what not.

“I’m digging my feet in with y’all (media). But with my staff, a wise man learns from others. I’ve always been open to better ways and things of that nature.”

I figure seeking out Stoops for a little counsel counts as more of a different way than a certified better one.

I figure the suggestion, or practically any suggestion, can’t hurt, as badly as Venables and the Sooners need things to be different from the past three weeks.