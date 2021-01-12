Guerin Emig: Steve Sarkisian's brilliant offensive mind might translate at Texas, but he'll need a lift from his players

Sarkisian’s track record with running backs is impressive. Washington backs Chris Polk and Bishop Sankey approached or surpassed the 1,500-yard mark under Sarkisian from 2010-13. He should pair dynamically with Robinson.

Sarkisian’s pairing with a Texas receiving corps whose production plummeted post-Collin Johnson, Devin Duvernay and Lil’Jordan Humphrey is less certain. Sparks can fly – Sarkisian’s USC and Washington offenses moved the ball with hardly any 1,000-yard receivers – but this is more a leap of faith.

Sarkisian’s pairing with Texas’ offensive line might key the whole transition.

The quarterbacks in Sarkisian’s 2007-08 USC offenses had time to throw. So did Jones and Tagovailoa the past two years.

Locker and Price? Not so much. Washington ranked an average of No. 84 nationally in sacks allowed with Sarkisian as head coach. That helped make the Huskies wildly inconsistent offensively, which helped tag Sarkisian with a 34-29 record over his five years in Seattle.

Sarkisian will have better players at Texas than he coached at Washington, but consider that the Longhorns ranked an average of No. 84 in sacks allowed the past four years under Herman.