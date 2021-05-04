Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler's road to the 2022 No. 1 overall pick starts here

Oklahoma’s three-year run of NFL first-round draft success ended over last weekend. The five Sooners selected went in rounds two, three, four, four and seven.

Not a bad showing. Just short of the high marks from 2018 (Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall), 2019 (Kyler Murray No. 1 overall and Marquise Brown in the first round) and 2020 (CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray in the first round).

Expect OU back in the penthouse of next year’s draft. Quarterback Spencer Rattler will be eligible. He is already No. 1 overall in at least two mock 2022 drafts — Dane Brugler’s at The Athletic and Vinnie Iyer’s at The Sporting News.

Is it crazy to forecast drafts a year out? Oh, a little. But there’s nothing wrong with a conversation starter. Mock drafts are terrific conversation starters regardless of who posts them when.

If you’re going to go to the trouble, is it crazy to forecast Rattler at No. 1 overall? No.

There are three factors at work here — player, coach and position.