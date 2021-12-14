Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler-to-South Carolina has potential to work out wonderfully

When Spencer Rattler announced he was leaving Oklahoma’s football program Nov. 29, Caleb Williams tweeted: “Go be great 7!” Several other Sooners joined the supportive chorus.
The vibe continued Monday when Rattler declared he was headed for South Carolina. All-American linebacker Nik Bonitto tweeted: “go do your thing!”
The outpouring among OU fans was equally kind. It was all very encouraging, given Rattler’s favorability rating among teammates and fans was dissected as much as his quarterback rating this season.
I like where this story is headed, and not just for the human element.
Rattler starting anew at South Carolina has the potential to work out wonderfully from a football angle as well.
He is reuniting with Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks’ head coach who was an OU assistant during Rattler’s first two years in Norman. Ask anyone at OU and they’ll tell you Beamer connects with people, players included.
Beamer’s connection with Rattler should help restore any confidence the five-star quarterback lost after Williams replaced him last October.
Rattler reuniting with Austin Stogner, the tight end/inside receiver also transferring from OU to South Carolina, should jack up his confidence. They have some very recent history to fall back on.
Remember Rattler-to-Stogner to keep the Sooners alive in OU-Texas 2020?
Or how about Tanner Mordecai-to-Grant Calcaterra throughout SMU’s 2021 season? There’s proof a quarterback/tight end connection can thrive beyond its origin at OU.
Take Beamer and Stogner out of the equation and we’re still left with a splendid talent who didn’t forget how to play quarterback just because he was benched. Watch Rattler’s final OU touchdown pass, a 60-yards-in-the-air tracer against Texas Tech Oct. 30, if you need a reminder.
Rattler’s right arm assured the odds were in his favor regardless of his next destination. That it was South Carolina?
Let’s just say it won’t take much for Rattler to be a Gamecocks hero, if he isn’t already. For the Gamecocks are starved for a top-shelf starting quarterback.
The last time anybody saw South Carolina’s offense, it was being shut out by Clemson. Zeb Noland finished that Nov. 27 game at quarterback.
Noland was a neat story when he started this season against Eastern Illinois – he joined the Gamecocks as a graduate assistant last spring before being pressed into active duty midway through August camp – but to rotate in with two other quarterbacks as the season continued? The neatness wore off as the Gamecocks’ quarterbacking ineffectiveness built.
Rattler should have faith he is South Carolina’s starter from day one.
He should have faith in being South Carolina’s most accomplished starter since Connor Shaw went 27-5 for Steve Spurrier from 2011-13.
Rattler should have faith in being South Carolina’s most NFL draftable starter since... Gosh... How far back are we going here?
Stephen Garcia won a few games for Spurrier’s Gamecocks in the late 2000s. He signed with the CFL Montreal Alouettes.
Connor Shaw is revered in Columbia, but he went undrafted and is now South Carolina’s football relations director.
The last time a South Carolina quarterback was drafted by an NFL team was 1990, the year Todd Ellis went in the ninth round to Denver. Before Ellis there was Jeff Grantz, drafted in the 17th round by Miami.
That’s it. That’s the sum total of Gamecock signal-callers drafted by NFL teams.
That’s how starved the Gamecocks are for a top-shelf quarterback.
Now that one is headed their way, and folks in Norman and Columbia are pleased with this news, I’m hopeful about Rattler’s college experience finishing happily ever after.
I'll bet it does.