Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler-to-South Carolina has potential to work out wonderfully

Noland was a neat story when he started this season against Eastern Illinois – he joined the Gamecocks as a graduate assistant last spring before being pressed into active duty midway through August camp – but to rotate in with two other quarterbacks as the season continued? The neatness wore off as the Gamecocks’ quarterbacking ineffectiveness built.

Rattler should have faith he is South Carolina’s starter from day one.

He should have faith in being South Carolina’s most accomplished starter since Connor Shaw went 27-5 for Steve Spurrier from 2011-13.

Rattler should have faith in being South Carolina’s most NFL draftable starter since... Gosh... How far back are we going here?

Stephen Garcia won a few games for Spurrier’s Gamecocks in the late 2000s. He signed with the CFL Montreal Alouettes.

Connor Shaw is revered in Columbia, but he went undrafted and is now South Carolina’s football relations director.

The last time a South Carolina quarterback was drafted by an NFL team was 1990, the year Todd Ellis went in the ninth round to Denver. Before Ellis there was Jeff Grantz, drafted in the 17th round by Miami.