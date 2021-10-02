Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler reemerges to captain OU's best win of the season

He seemed skittish both on the run and off his back foot the past two weeks. He was in total control this time.

“He was a great leader out there,” Brooks said. “Kept everybody calm, kept everybody locked in, focused on the sidelines. Gave everybody great energy on and off the field.”

Sounds like Rattler was in control leading up to the task.

“He was very vocal all week,” Mims said.

This was important considering that statewide sports chatter last week focused on OU’s crowd chanting for Williams last Saturday night. Rattler swore it didn’t affect him, but the dude just turned 21.

He quarterbacks college football’s “it” offense. He is supposed to be leading the Heisman Trophy race.

He is as human as the rest of us. It had to affect him some. He had to know Saturday signaled a big opportunity to reassert himself.

It was going to take increased patience — OU had only eight full possessions Saturday in yet another deliberately-paced game — and poise. Riley could scheme to help Rattler a little more, mostly by having him roll more and throw safer, shorter passes.

Riley could only do much from a mentality standpoint.