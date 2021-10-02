Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler reemerges to captain OU's best win of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. — His best game of the season complete and his team’s most important win secure, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler bumped fists with a couple Kansas State Wildcats, hugged his head coach quickly, jogged over to OU’s cheering section to bump a few more fists, then jogged back the length of the field and into his locker room. Like there was nothing to it.
Only, there was everything to it.
On a cloudy day in a hostile stadium, on the road for the first time this year, and on the heels of atypically uneven efforts the past two weeks, Rattler captained the Sooners’ 37-31 victory over Kansas State.
OU’s defense was pretty good. OU’s special teams were very good until Malik Knowles’ 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown resuscitated K-State with 1:20 left.
OU’s run game was solid. Kennedy Brooks cranked out 91 yards.
Rattler was the Sooners’ constant.
“He was awesome,” head coach Lincoln Riley said as OU moved to 5-0 heading into Texas Week. “He played really, really well.”
The Sooners really, really needed him to. He really, really needed to.
The one postgame giveaway to that fact was the quick hug with Riley.
“I think we both had a feeling that we took a step,” Rattler said. “Took a step to where we want to go.”
Rattler needed forward progress one week after being so uneven during the first half of OU’s win over West Virginia that some among the Sooners’ home crowd called for backup quarterback Caleb Williams.
Saturday’s crowd was much more hostile. This was a full Bill Snyder Family Stadium totally aware that the other starting QB — K-State’s Skylar Thompson — had beaten the Sooners the past two years.
This was Rattler’s first OU start in a road stadium with no pandemic attendance restrictions. The purple horde brought the noise.
Rattler responded with a more consistent first half than he played the past two weeks against Nebraska and West Virginia. He was 11-of-12 for 100 yards at the break as OU led 13-10.
The second half started and Rattler guided his offense to a pair of nine-play touchdown drives, the first covering 75 yards and the second covering 90. OU led 27-10 after the 90-yarder, punctuated by Rattler’s 14-yard touchdown throw to Mike Woods.
OU led 34-17 after Rattler’s 1-yard scoring shovel to Jeremiah Hall with 9:49 to play, capping a 52-yard drive marked by Rattler’s 17-yard connection with Marvin Mims on third-and-7.
That shot came from the pocket. Rattler looked more comfortable there Saturday.
He also threw well on the run. He threw effectively off his back foot.
He seemed skittish both on the run and off his back foot the past two weeks. He was in total control this time.
“He was a great leader out there,” Brooks said. “Kept everybody calm, kept everybody locked in, focused on the sidelines. Gave everybody great energy on and off the field.”
Sounds like Rattler was in control leading up to the task.
“He was very vocal all week,” Mims said.
This was important considering that statewide sports chatter last week focused on OU’s crowd chanting for Williams last Saturday night. Rattler swore it didn’t affect him, but the dude just turned 21.
He quarterbacks college football’s “it” offense. He is supposed to be leading the Heisman Trophy race.
He is as human as the rest of us. It had to affect him some. He had to know Saturday signaled a big opportunity to reassert himself.
It was going to take increased patience — OU had only eight full possessions Saturday in yet another deliberately-paced game — and poise. Riley could scheme to help Rattler a little more, mostly by having him roll more and throw safer, shorter passes.
Riley could only do much from a mentality standpoint.
“As far as my role, I don’t know,” the coach said. “You tell ’em whatever you want, guys have gotta go respond. I thought he responded well ... Proud of him.”
Rattler finished 22-of-25 for 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He beat Thompson and beat back that purple horde.
“Going away and making a crowd silent, there’s no better feeling,” he said.
Rattler could say he even beat back his critics if he chose to. That wasn’t a priority here. Winning was. Being a steady, decisive influence on his offense and his team was.
“I’m happy with how we played,” Rattler said.
The Sooners were happy with how Rattler played, and thankful.