Guerin Emig: Spencer Rattler can help Sooners regardless of their QB depth chart, first by sticking around

Some might transfer. Not at the end of the semester or after the bowl game. Now. The portal is wide open and easily accessible.

So is private training. A quarterback can report back to his personal coach, patch the holes in his game, even use social media to spread the word all is well with both his mechanics and his brand.

A quarterback no longer needs college to spread the word to the NFL, even. Rattler’s game might need repair, but his right arm ain’t broken. It’s still worth millions.

If he senses he won’t be showing it off behind Williams the rest of this season, there’s really nothing keeping him from packing up and moving on.

That he hasn’t is no small thing to Riley.

“There’s never any guarantees. You can’t predict the future,” Riley said Tuesday. “But I would fully expect to have both of those guys (Rattler and Williams) the entire season. I would. Again, I know it’s never 100 percent, but I think that both of those guys are pretty committed to this football team.”