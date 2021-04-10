Guerin Emig: Sorry, Lincoln Riley, but coaches' bad behavior is no reason to penalize players who seek restriction-free intraconference transfers

What bothers me isn’t Lincoln Riley making a last stand against intraconference transfers. In fact, I sort of admire his conviction.
“Myself and most other college coaches for years and years have been against intraconference transfers,” Oklahoma’s football coach said recently when it got out he was not releasing quarterback Chandler Morris to TCU. “The difference is right now in this climate not a lot of people are willing to speak up.”
Last month the ACC eliminated its rule forcing athletes who transfer within the conference to sit out a year before becoming eligible. The MAC followed suit last week. The Pac-12 is expected to do the same, the San Jose Mercury News reports.
This week the NCAA will consider granting all athletes a one-time transfer without eligibility restrictions.
That’s the “climate” Riley references. It feels like he’s swimming upstream at Niagara Falls.
“When there is something that we believe is going to make the game worse,” he said, “I don’t just want to do the politically correct thing every single time and just sit back and say OK.”
But how does Morris transferring to TCU, or Austin Kendall to West Virginia in a previously scrutinized episode, “make the game worse?” Are Riley’s issues here with players or with coaches?
That’s what I asked him recently. His answer touched on rationale related to intraconference competition and an overloaded transfer portal, then it hit home.
“My concerns on it... I mean, tampering number one by a long ways,” Riley said.
So it’s coaches, then. And that’s the problem here.
Not that Riley is taking a stance, but that he is doing so on such a faulty premise.
Coaches can’t be trusted not to tamper with players on other teams in the conference, and so players shouldn’t be afforded restriction-free movement within the conference? Really?
That’s like saying we can’t trust boosters to slip our players $100 bills in the New Orleans hotel lobby, so we should just decline the Sugar Bowl invitation.
Relaxing intraconference transfer rules would make the tampering element that much worse? Worse than tampering is when it comes to out-of-conference transfers?
“It will absolutely make it worse,” Riley said. “It’s already bad that way. If we allow it intraconference... Right now we have not proven that we have the ability to stop it, to enforce those rules. It’s not happening, or what we’re doing is not working. So my confidence in us being able to enforce it and fix it is very low right now.”
All right. Take that up at the next Big 12 coaches’ meeting. Have Joe Castiglione take it up at the next league athletic directors’ meeting. Schedule a one-on-one with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.
Or if this has all been tried already, go from talking at these meetings to yelling. Make whatever point necessary.
Just don’t punish kids for adults’ bad behavior. That’s what you are doing by restricting your kids from finding new conference homes.
Listen to yourself.
“Chandler Morris was in my room. I admittedly get closer to those quarterbacks than probably anybody on the team just because I’m with them every single day,” Riley said. “The human side of me deep down? Hell yeah I wanna release Chandler. I do. The same way I wanted to release Austin Kendall. I’ve got that inner battle of do I do what the human side of me wants to do? Of course I want the kid to be able to play.
“Versus the side of me that believes that just going along with it is not good for our game.”
If “not good for our game” means players using the transfer portal to sidestep lessons in perseverance, fine.
If “not good for our game” means players taking your secrets to league rivals, eh... OU beat West Virginia 52-14 the first time Kendall was on the Mountaineers.
If “not good for our game” means players getting hassled by conference coaches who see relaxed transfer rules as a green light to commit NCAA Level II tampering violations? Please.
Petition the NCAA about making tampering violations Level I. Scream at Mark Emmert. Scream at Bowlsby. Scream at Gary Patterson, Neal Brown and your Big 12 brethren.
Change their behavior and/or their policies.
Don’t use them as an excuse to come down on the wrong side of change designed to do right by the people this is supposed to be about — the players.