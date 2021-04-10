Guerin Emig: Sorry, Lincoln Riley, but coaches' bad behavior is no reason to penalize players who seek restriction-free intraconference transfers

That’s like saying we can’t trust boosters to slip our players $100 bills in the New Orleans hotel lobby, so we should just decline the Sugar Bowl invitation.

Relaxing intraconference transfer rules would make the tampering element that much worse? Worse than tampering is when it comes to out-of-conference transfers?

“It will absolutely make it worse,” Riley said. “It’s already bad that way. If we allow it intraconference... Right now we have not proven that we have the ability to stop it, to enforce those rules. It’s not happening, or what we’re doing is not working. So my confidence in us being able to enforce it and fix it is very low right now.”

All right. Take that up at the next Big 12 coaches’ meeting. Have Joe Castiglione take it up at the next league athletic directors’ meeting. Schedule a one-on-one with Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Or if this has all been tried already, go from talking at these meetings to yelling. Make whatever point necessary.

Just don’t punish kids for adults’ bad behavior. That’s what you are doing by restricting your kids from finding new conference homes.

Listen to yourself.