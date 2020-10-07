Guerin Emig: Sooners' turnover compulsion has now cost them a fundamental breakdown

The Oklahoma Sooners have a major problem heading to the Cotton Bowl.
Their defense can’t turn offenses over, despite coaches and players saying the word “takeaway” as often as the word “the.”
Since the OU-Texas game tends to hinge on turnovers — Kyler Murray’s two giveaways in 2018 represent the latest example — that’s an issue.
But so is this: The Sooners’ thirst for the ball is such that at least one man has noticed it detracting from basic fundamental football.
“Our emphasis on turnovers and our guys wanting to get them so bad... Has that been part of us being a little out of control?” Lincoln Riley said this week. “I think it’s very fair to say.”
This is a startling statement from a head coach who, just one week previously, deflected concern about OU’s turnover obsession like he would interest from NFL suitors.
“Heck no, you don’t back away from that,” Riley said Sept. 29 when asked about defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s “turnovers = victories” philosophy, and OU forcing just one turnover its first two games. “We see what game changers they are. And so no, I’ve never seen you get anything by de-emphasizing it.”
Then the Sooners went to Iowa State and forced a fumble to run their takeaway total to 2 during a season in which their goal is 26.
The Sooners also went to Iowa State and generally threw themselves at Iowa State ball carriers, running back Breece Hall in particular, without much regard to basic tackling technique.
Outside his locker room after the 37-30 defeat, Riley said: “I thought we led with our shoulder too much. Too often guys came in there trying to clean somebody up, going for the big hit instead of getting these guys down. That’s the key. When you’re trying to strip balls and knock balls loose, you’ve gotta make a good solid tackle first.”
That was the first hint OU’s takeaway fixation had become a hindrance.
The second came Tuesday, when I mentioned the postgame quote to Riley and asked if the desire to take the ball was intruding on fundamental defense.
“That’s a very fair point and one that we’ve really been emphasizing with our guys,” he responded. “I don’t doubt at all that there’s some correlation there. No question about it. And guys have got to understand where the turnovers come from.
“Yeah, if you come in there just full speed out of control, every now and then you end up putting your helmet on a ball and the ball pops out and that’s great. But I don’t know if that’s worth the number of missed tackles that you’re probably going to have there, too.”
The Sooners missed a lot of them in Ames. Grinch admitted as much after the game and again Wednesday.
Does he agree with Riley that part of the problem is his players’ ball hunting?
Support Local Journalism
“I think that could certainly be a part of it,” Grinch said Wednesday. “If you bury your head into the grass would that not give you an out? I mean, if you’re trying to put pads on the ball and trying to get the big hit and that type of thing... If you’re falling off of a tackler because you’re stripping... I’m not saying a couple those didn’t exist.
“By the same token if you’re diving at an ankle and you don’t come up with anything, I wouldn’t accuse those individuals of trying to get takeaways. So could that rear its head at times? Possibly. “But also I know there are several balls this year that have hit us in the hands that we haven’t come up with. So maybe that’s emphasizing it too much, too.”
The subject here is tackling misplays, not missed interception opportunities. Bu since Grinch brought it up…
Both problems stem from the same mindset.
“Every play, you have to be thinking about the ball,” linebacker DaShaun White said last week between OU’s losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. “Gotta be thinking about getting the ball out.”
Listen to how safety Brendan Radley-Hiles described the difference in OU’s turnovers mentality from last year to this the week of OU’s opener against Missouri State: “Last year coach Grinch would say it and he would be the only person, or our staff would say it. Now, it’s players holding ourselves accountable and making sure that we don’t come off the field without a takeaway.”
It was players, not coaches, who declared in preseason that OU’s goal was 26 takeaways. It is a compulsion for both parties.
It also isn’t a problem if the defense is pacing toward that goal. If the Sooners are hurling themselves at Hall and popping loose the ball in the process, we aren’t as interested in their fundamental breakdowns. Ball don’t lie, as the kids say.
Well, Hall and the Cyclones held onto it just fine. They scored a monumental victory as a result. Ball don’t lie all right.
Now OU is 1-2 overall, winless in the league and unranked as it plays Texas.
“Sometimes whenever we get into the game, we’re so antsy to make a play, we’re so thought out on making a play, that we miss the simple things,” safety Pat Fields said even before OU traveled to Iowa State.
If the Sooners get too antsy again this Saturday, if they start missing tackles out of their obsession with forcing turnovers, they shouldn’t expect a different outcome.
“When we get to the game, we gotta bring our A game, get ready to wrap up,” White said Wednesday. “Not every shot’s gonna be a kill shot.”
Kill shots usually reign at OU-Texas. The Sooners must control themselves amid the usual frenzy, settle down and tackle the Longhorns. Not the ball being carried by the Longhorns, just the Longhorns.
If the turnovers result for a change, they’ll take them. But it’s more important that they take better fundamental control.
Iowa State 37, No. 18 OU 30; Riley calls it a 'gut-wrenching loss'; Get all our coverage here
Iowa State 37, No. 18 OU 30; Riley calls it a 'gut-wrenching loss'; Get all our coverage here
AMES, Iowa — White-knuckle games are becoming too common for Oklahoma.
For the second consecutive week, the Sooners lost a fourth-quarter lead and then needed to find a way to win as the scoreboard ticked toward zeroes.
And for the second consecutive week, things didn’t end well for OU.
Iowa State scored on five of six possessions — weathering a fourth-quarter turnover — to defeat Oklahoma 37-30 on Saturday night.
It’s the first time since 1999 that the Sooners have lost back-to-back regular-season games. It’s also the first time that Oklahoma has started Big 12 play with an 0-2 record since John Blake’s final season in 1998.
Pairing this era of OU football with the last losing season doesn’t bring kind thoughts to Sooner Nation. But that is where the current edition is right now.
Awaiting the Sooners is quite the uphill climb toward a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a rivalry game against a Texas team licking its wounds after a 33-31 home defeat to TCU.
“A tough loss. A very, very kind of gut-wrenching loss,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought our team really responded to a lot of the things we put in front of them as coaches all week. I thought we had a very spirited week and really a very spirited sideline the entire game.
“Had some opportunities especially there at the end of the half to really gain some separation. WE were playing good ball. Just not great ball. Had some chances to separate against a good team on the road, wchih when you’re a great team you take advantage of those.
“We’re not quite there yet.”
The Cyclones (2-1 overall, 1-1 in Big 12) rallied from a 30-23 deficit with 8:17 remaining to score back-to-back touchdowns. The game-winning play was Breece Hall’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in regulation.
The Sooners (1-2, 0-2) seemingly had control in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Thomas forced Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy to fumble. The football was recovered by Josh Ellison to give OU its second takeaway of the season during a 23-all game.
Four plays later, the offense took advantage of a short 39-yard drive capped by Jeremiah Hall’s 3-yard touchdown reception from Spencer Rattler.
The 15,000 fans inside Jack Trice Stadium drew silent while the OU sideline enjoyed a 30-23 lead with 8:38 remaining in regulation.
Then Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to set the Cyclones up at the Oklahoma 14.
Two plays later, Purdy scored on a two-yard run to tie the game at 30.
“If you ask me, that’s the play of the game,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what the outcome is, but I think that play was the difference in the football game.”
For the second consecutive week, the Sooners asked their redshirt freshman to go out and win a tight football game. It’s a hard chore for veteran quarterbacks to handle.
Oklahoma went three-and-out on its next drive, pushing the Sooners back following an 11-yard sack of Rattler.
Iowa State wasn’t tentative on its next possession, scoring on only four plays including an 8-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall to give the Cyclones a 37-30 lead with 4:06 remaining in regulation.
Oklahoma’s final gasp came with 3:58 remaining.
The Sooners drove to the Iowa State 46 with 1:15 remaining when Rattler’s throw to Charleston Rambo was intercepted by Isheem Young in the back of the end zone to seal the Cyclones’ victory.
“I wanted to give him a shot to go make a play. When I threw it, it felt like it came out well. I saw him get … I witnessed him get held,” Rattler said. “All the calls don’t go your way. It would have been different, obviously, if it was cleaner. Sometimes it doesn’t go like that.”
Close games are becoming common for the Sooners. Throw out the Missouri State game and Oklahoma has trailed or been tied in the fourth quarter during six of the past nine contests.
Rattler scored his first rushing touchdown in dramatic fashion, leaping over two Iowa State defenders to complete a 5-yard run that gave the Sooners a 10-3 lead with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Rattler used his legs more than any other time in his short three-game career as a starting quarterback. There were a handful of designed runs, but Rattler’s ability to scramble and find receivers downfield or just tuck the ball and run was able to keep drives alive.
His four-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall gave the Sooners a 17-6 lead with 11:49 to go before halftime. The Sooners led 17-13 at intermission.
Iowa State took its first lead (23-20) when Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson with a 65-yard throw with 1:18 to go in the third quarter.
The Cyclones only punted once and outgained the Sooners 417-414.
“The fix is right there in front of us,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Every tackle that was missed tonight is one that has to be made.
“Is the fix simple? Yeah. Is it easy? Of course not. But you’ve got to throw work at it. You’ve got to take an honest evaluation. And not fall into the doom-and-gloom side of things. We’ve got to look at the video and we’ve got to get better. The simple answer, we gotta throw work at it. Identify the problem and be much better next week.”
Oklahoma tied the game at 23 when Gabe Brkic hit a career-high 51-yard field goal with 12:48 left in regulation.
Rattler was 25-of-36 passing for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Seth McGowan and T.J. Pledger ended with 47 rushing yards apiece.
“This one hurts a lot. I felt and the other leaders on this team felt this team had a great week of practice. Everybody was focused in, everybody was locked in,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “And just competitive plays didn’t fall our way today, and it hurts. It hurts like hell. But all we can do is pick ourselves up and get ready for this next one.”
Oklahoma has to regroup quickly. Next up is a rivalry game against Texas. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
This statistic sneaked up on me: OU has a three-game losing streak against major-college opponents.
First down: Story of the game
OU at Iowa State notebook: Ronnie Perkins gets suspension lifted, should be eligible for Texas game according to reports
Perkins earned second-team All-Big 12 honors by coaches and media last season after starting all 13 games at defensive end. He ranked second on the team with 13.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Oklahoma will play at Iowa State on Saturday night.
Guerin Emig: Unnaturally talented Spencer Rattler must learn to overcome adversity unnaturally early
Freshman quarterback struggled under duress down stretch of Oklahoma's loss to Kansas State, something he must grow from
On Saturday, OU will try to avoid seeing a 21-year streak snapped when it plays at Iowa State. Kickoff for the Big 12 game is 6:30 p.m. in Ames.
As it pertains to the quest for Lincoln Riley’s first national title, every remaining OU game is an elimination game.
Pledger was thrust into work at the Peach Bowl and has rocketed up the depth chart after an opt-out (Kennedy Brooks), a transfer (Trey Sermon) and a suspension (Rhamondre Stevenson).
Oklahoma has held 21-point leads in its past three Big 12 home games dating back to last season. All three opponents rallied back to put OU in survival mode. It didn't work against the Wildcats on Saturday.
All three phases of the game were a letdown for the Sooners, who will now have to scratch and claw for a sixth straight conference title.
Defending national champion LSU got strafed at home by Mississippi State. Oklahoma squandered a three-touchdown lead at home. College football has gone crazy.
Before the action inside the stadium, here's what it looked like outside the stadium before and during Saturday's game.
The Sooners have only forced one turnover in its first two games this season. Of the 65 schools that have played this season, Oklahoma is tied for last nationally in takeaways.
Kansas State 38, No. 3 Oklahoma 35: Wildcats shock Sooners for second straight year; Get all our coverage here
NORMAN — Lincoln Riley appeared frustrated. Alex Grinch was willing to fall on his sword.
Click here for complete coverage of OU's season-opening win over the Bears
Bookmark it to keep up with new content updated daily: OUSportsExtra.com
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!