Guerin Emig: Sooners' turnover compulsion has now cost them a fundamental breakdown

Does he agree with Riley that part of the problem is his players’ ball hunting?

“I think that could certainly be a part of it,” Grinch said Wednesday. “If you bury your head into the grass would that not give you an out? I mean, if you’re trying to put pads on the ball and trying to get the big hit and that type of thing... If you’re falling off of a tackler because you’re stripping... I’m not saying a couple those didn’t exist.

“By the same token if you’re diving at an ankle and you don’t come up with anything, I wouldn’t accuse those individuals of trying to get takeaways. So could that rear its head at times? Possibly. “But also I know there are several balls this year that have hit us in the hands that we haven’t come up with. So maybe that’s emphasizing it too much, too.”

The subject here is tackling misplays, not missed interception opportunities. Bu since Grinch brought it up…

Both problems stem from the same mindset.

“Every play, you have to be thinking about the ball,” linebacker DaShaun White said last week between OU’s losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. “Gotta be thinking about getting the ball out.”