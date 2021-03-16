Guerin Emig: Sooners should learn from OSU to help extend their season

Oklahoma plays Missouri in the NCAA Tournament’s first round Saturday night. That’s an 8-seed against a 9. A toss-up.

Oh dear.

The Sooners have lost five of their past six games. All six were one-possession battles inside the final three minutes. All but OU’s 69-62 Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Kansas were one-possession battles inside the final 60 seconds.

OU and Mizzou met last year. Numerous players off both teams are still around.

It isn’t just the seeds or the oddsmakers (OU is 2-point favorite) that make Saturday such a close call. It’s familiarity.

How can the Sooners ensure a better outcome? Do they need to play better basketball with the game, and in this case the season, on the line? Or do they need to be mentally stronger?

“Probably a combination of both,” guard De’Vion Harmon said.

Addressing the basketball fixes, coach Lon Kruger said: “Get a stop or two more, better shot here, better shot there a couple of times.”

The mental part is tougher. That’s not something you pick up in practice. It’s innate. It digs deeper into your head after you have spent three weeks losing 50/50 games.