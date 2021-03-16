Guerin Emig: Sooners should learn from OSU to help extend their season

Oklahoma plays Missouri in the NCAA Tournament’s first round Saturday night. That’s an 8-seed against a 9. A toss-up.
Oh dear.
The Sooners have lost five of their past six games. All six were one-possession battles inside the final three minutes. All but OU’s 69-62 Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Kansas were one-possession battles inside the final 60 seconds.
OU and Mizzou met last year. Numerous players off both teams are still around.
It isn’t just the seeds or the oddsmakers (OU is 2-point favorite) that make Saturday such a close call. It’s familiarity.
How can the Sooners ensure a better outcome? Do they need to play better basketball with the game, and in this case the season, on the line? Or do they need to be mentally stronger?
“Probably a combination of both,” guard De’Vion Harmon said.
Addressing the basketball fixes, coach Lon Kruger said: “Get a stop or two more, better shot here, better shot there a couple of times.”
The mental part is tougher. That’s not something you pick up in practice. It’s innate. It digs deeper into your head after you have spent three weeks losing 50/50 games.
Mostly, Kruger must have faith that his players maintain enough confidence to take their next 50/50 game, likely Saturday, the other way.
“This group has been fine mentally,” Kruger said after the NCAA bracket reveal.
I might follow up those words with some pictures. Maybe gather the guys in their Indianapolis bubble this week and show highlights of one-possession wins earlier this season.
Austin Reaves’ late 3 and Alondes Williams’ late offensive rebound at TCU Dec. 6. Brady Manek’s rebound leading to Elijah Harkless’ basket against Alabama Jan. 30. Umoja Gibson’s tying layup and Kur Kuath’s winning blocked shot at West Virginia Feb. 13.
You know what else Kruger might do? Show a few lowlights. Show the Sooners the plays Oklahoma State made to wrestle away back-to-back Bedlam wins Feb. 27 and March 1. Tough plays.
Cade Cunningham blocking Reaves’ shot late in regulation in Norman. Rondel Walker and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbing consecutive offensive rebounds in the overtime sequence that put OSU ahead for good. Kalib Boone knocking away Harkless’ shot in the final 80 seconds in Stillwater.
Not as a means to chastise the Sooners for doing wrong, but rather to reinforce what teams do right. OSU has done a lot right to win a slew of close games. The Cowboys have been good enough and courageous enough when it matters most, a driving force behind their NCAA 4-seed. They come into the tournament as mentally strong as the Sooners are shaky.
OU can’t afford to be shaky anymore.
“March Madness is just who wants it more,” Harmon said, “and who’s willing to compete the longest.”
“They’re all going to be games that are grimy,” Reaves said. “One- or two-possession games that come down to the last minute or so.”
Reaves recognizes the Sooners are coming off three weeks of such games. He called them “all winnable.”
“It went the other direction,” he lamented. “It’s something we’ve got to learn from.”
OU should learn from OSU. It’s a rare case where OU should even draw a little inspiration from its Bedlam rival.
Anything to reverse a dismal trend at the most pivotal stage of the season.