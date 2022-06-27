Guerin Emig: Sooners must ride baseball breakthrough all the way into next-level SEC

No Oklahoma team did more over the 2021-22 sports calendar to enhance its future than Sooners baseball, the national runner-up to Ole Miss.

Because no OU team’s future is more competitively strenuous.

The Sooners are destined to join the SEC between now and the summer of 2025. We condense the challenge inherent in that affiliation transfer to football, understandably since the SEC wins national gridiron championships like Jimmy Houston catches bass.

But just take a look at what the SEC has done over the last 14 Men’s College World Series: eight national titles spread among Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Florida, South Carolina and LSU, and eight runner-up finishes divided between Arkansas, LSU, Vandy, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia.

There is as much depth of power in SEC baseball as SEC football. We may not see it as clearly as we do with football, football being our obsession and Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide being football’s obsession, but it’s in plain sight.

The Sooners know.

“I think almost all the SEC teams are powerhouses,” OU outfielder Tanner Tredaway said before the Sooners’ championship series against the Rebels. “They’re really good at recruiting. They’ve got all the facilities and all that stuff. They bring a lot to the table. They’re hard competition, a lot of talent, a lot of strength.”

The kid does his homework.

Recruiting? Six of Baseball America’s top 10 2022 college recruiting classes belong to SEC teams. Eight of Collegiate Baseball’s top 11 2021 recruiting classes belonged to SEC teams. The SEC had five of Collegiate Baseball’s top 10 in 2020 and six of Baseball America’s top 10 in 2019.

Facilities? Six SEC baseball programs play in parks that seat more fans than the Big 12’s biggest baseball stadium, Texas’ Disch-Falk Field, does.

All that stuff? Let’s make that code for resources, and let’s tie resources into coaches’ salaries.

According to USA Today, nine of the SEC’s 14 baseball coaches clear $1 million in base salary. Two of them, LSU’s Jay Johnson and A&M’s Jim Schlossnagle, made seven figures in their first seasons at their schools.

Skip Johnson made $375,000 his first year at OU in 2017. He is over $400,000 with built-in raises since, and is sure to get a nice bump for managing the Sooners to the MCWS finale.

OU’s baseball budget versus that of a top-to-mid-tier SEC program, however, is an apple tree-to-orange grove comparison. It’s like comparing OU’s 3,180-capacity L. Dale Mitchell Park to a mid-to-top-tier SEC ballyard.

The challenge here really begins to crystallize.

“The SEC is a lot like... The baseball programs are a lot like our football program,” Johnson said the day before the OU-Ole Miss series. “It’s incredible.”

Thus making the Sooners’ inspiring late-season surge all the way to the MCWS championship series incredibly important.

OU reached Omaha for the first time in 12 years and played for a national championship for the first time in 28.

In the buildup to that, the Sooners won the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since 2013, marking the end of a seven-season stretch of so-so conference results, and stormed to regional and super regional road conquests in response to a postseason-host snub by the NCAA selection committee.

Last week, the university announced a substantial donation toward the $30 million Oklahoma Baseball Stadium Project, an enterprise that should make it a fairer fight the day Johnson starts recruiting against those SEC “powerhouses.”

These are all sources of pride and joy for this year’s Sooners. They should become reference points for OU teams in the SEC.

“This team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball,” pitcher Cade Horton said after his 13-strikeout effort against Ole Miss Sunday.

“They broke through that mold of knowing how to win and understanding what that is,” Johnson said.

That is very encouraging for a program whose bigger breakthrough arrives the day it joins its new league.

What’s that SEC slogan again? “It Just Means More?”

Football isn’t the only sport where that truly hits home.

