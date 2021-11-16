Guerin Emig: Sooners must hope Caleb Williams has some Spencer Rattler in him and respond to benching in kind

“If he was to mope or not handle it the right way, he’s not the guy who should be our starting quarterback,” Riley said then. “The starting quarterback has to have, not necessarily lowering your shoulder and running over guys, but there’s got to be toughness, a mental toughness of the guy at that position.”

Riley had faith that Rattler possessed the mentality to respond. Rattler rewarded that faith by returning to the Texas game, helping OU win it, then helping OU win the next seven games and Big 12 Conference and Cotton Bowl championships.

Now Riley’s faith is tied to the quarterback he subbed in for Rattler during this year’s Texas game. The quarterback who stayed in through that game, then three more, then until 1:03 remained in the third quarter at Baylor.

So much went right for Williams against Texas, TCU, Kansas and Texas Tech. How did Baylor go so wrong?

“I think at times for him a little bit of frustration set in,” Riley said. “I think he was frustrated that he made a few mistakes and we weren’t playing well. Frustrated physically with not being able to grip the ball and throw the ball the way he typically does after getting his hand stepped on (by Baylor safety JT Woods at the end of Williams’ 19-yard run late in the second quarter).”