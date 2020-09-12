Guerin Emig: Sooners home opener an odd, challenging day to match an odd, challenging year

NORMAN — Among the things we learned Saturday in what is sure to be a weekly learning experience throughout college football — Oklahoma Sooners fandom can cut through a pandemic.
“Been coming since I was a baby. Our tickets have been in the family since ’42,” Clint Greenhaw said on a walk toward Owen Field two hours before OU-Missouri State kickoff, his mask lowered so he could both puff on a cigar and talk to me. “It’s a tradition. We’ve got to keep it up.”
OU gave those who had purchased 2020 season tickets pre-pandemic the option to seek a refund, or to apply the money spent on them to 2021 tickets. For Clint and his wife, Diana, the choice was easy.
“Very easy,” he said. “We’re talking three generations. There’s always a Greenhaw at OU home football games.”
And so there were two Greenhaws on Saturday, despite a capacity reduced 75 percent out of safety concerns, despite the oddest game day atmosphere in modern Sooners history, and despite ongoing problems we are having with COVID-19.
“It’s certainly weird having restrictions on the amount of people, but it makes a lot of sense. I’m glad we are doing this as safely as we can,” said Isaac Kabrick, a fifth-year OU student and leader of the student section’s “Soonermen” spirit group.
Kabrick reported the number in his crew typically hits 15 or 16. Today, it was him, fifth-year engineering student Makenzie Higdon and freshman Jaci Currie.
The trio stood just outside the stadium’s north entrance two hours before kickoff and raised some ruckus in their crimson and cream capes. Higdon even managed a “Texas sucks!”
It just echoed a lot farther across the sparse campus was all.
“It breaks my heart a little bit as someone who loves the tradition here,” Kabrick said “But hey, I was scared about having a football season, I’m not gonna lie.
“It works. It’s less than ideal, but so is everything else right now.”
“It’s going to be a new experience, that’s for sure,” said Grace Hussey, who had driven up from Waxahachie, Texas, to attend the game with her mother, Peggy Jones of Collinsville.
She wouldn’t miss it, though. Are you kidding? She said her dad, Robert Hussey, was an OU center for Bud Wilkinson.
Sitting at an outdoor table on Campus Corner, the bar district just north of campus and typically the heart of Sooners football game day, Chad Neel said he’d seen Barry Switzer at a Norman tire shop that morning. That made the day feel a little more normal.
Really, though, he was just ecstatic to be at another season opener.
“It’s something I enjoy. It’s something normal,” he said while sharing he’d been coming to games since watching Billy Sims dance around the place. “In a year you don’t get to do the things you want to do, this is something great to do.”
Campus Corner absorbed smaller crowds, too. So did the food and drink tents. And the parking lots. And everywhere else inside and immediately outside the stadium.
Folks still wore OU colors. Some wore their masks.
Many carried cases of Bud Lite or Truly Hard Seltzer like always. Students still walked in packs, most of the females still in cowboy boots per recent tradition.
You still spotted a scalper here and there. You still saw plenty of vendors and “party pic” takers.
It was an earnest effort to pull off as traditional a game day as possible.
But there was just one familiar quality in that regard — an unwavering Sooner football fandom.
There was no tailgating on campus, but that didn’t keep Larry Nagel and his son, Jordan, from driving over from Sapulpa and parking their blue pick-up in a small lot off an alley a few blocks northeast of Owen Field. They had unloaded a couple chairs and a small charcoal grill. Jordan had a black mask adorned with a “Horns Down” logo. His dad wore a crimson Steve Owens T-shirt.
“I’ve been a fan all my life,” Larry Nagel said. “I once drove the Schooner down here every Saturday morning for game day. Had the Schooner in my driveway and painted the thing, the one that's in the museum. So this wasn’t an option for me…
“I was here the John Blake years. I was here when they announced our lowest attendance. I’ve seen worse. Something like has never happened, but I wanna be here.”
“This is all I do fall Saturdays,” Jordan Nagel said, a game attendee with his dad since he was seven or eight. “I don’t golf. We didn’t go hunting, I didn’t play little league football. We came up here. I still want to go, so when I’m 50 years old, I can say, ‘I was there that year.’”
“I’ve learned to adapt at my age. I’ve seen those ‘first time evers,’” Larry Nagel said.
Saturday in Norman was certainly a “first time ever.” An odd, challenging day to match an odd, challenging year.
The fans who were here sounded more than willing to try meet it.
“I may leave here today and say, ‘I hated it,’” Larry Nagel said. “But I wanna be here. I chose to be here. I really feel like there will be more people than not who say, ‘Yeah, I wish I had been there.’”
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
