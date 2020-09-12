Guerin Emig: Sooners home opener an odd, challenging day to match an odd, challenging year

“I’ve been a fan all my life,” Larry Nagel said. “I once drove the Schooner down here every Saturday morning for game day. Had the Schooner in my driveway and painted the thing, the one that's in the museum. So this wasn’t an option for me…

“I was here the John Blake years. I was here when they announced our lowest attendance. I’ve seen worse. Something like has never happened, but I wanna be here.”

“This is all I do fall Saturdays,” Jordan Nagel said, a game attendee with his dad since he was seven or eight. “I don’t golf. We didn’t go hunting, I didn’t play little league football. We came up here. I still want to go, so when I’m 50 years old, I can say, ‘I was there that year.’”

“I’ve learned to adapt at my age. I’ve seen those ‘first time evers,’” Larry Nagel said.

Saturday in Norman was certainly a “first time ever.” An odd, challenging day to match an odd, challenging year.

The fans who were here sounded more than willing to try meet it.