Guerin Emig: Sooners got weird again at Iowa State, but also played better and bagged a deserved win

AMES, Iowa — The chemical engineering major who normally kicks field goals for Oklahoma scored the Sooners’ prettiest touchdown of the season.

The safety pursuing both a second degree and social justice snagged the Sooners’ prettiest interception of the season.

The safety’s defense, as maligned as any at OU since Mike Stoops bottomed out and lost his job in October of 2018, made its strongest stand of the season.

It all happened over this gloriously blue-skied Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium, site of OU’s 27-13 victory over Iowa State.

It all would have made for an unusual day if this were any season but this one. The Sooners get weird week to week.

What’s important is that the Sooners also get better. And so as entertaining as it was watching Zach Schmit’s fake field goal touchdown and Justin Broiles’ diving interception and OU’s sudden ability of stopping the opposing offense, the best thing to come out Saturday was this:

“We’re getting better,” head coach Brent Venables declared. “That’s what I would say.”

Maybe. We’ll see what next week’s home game against Baylor brings.

Let’s agree to this much: OU played better in Ames.

“We were up and down,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby figured.

Most offenses are generally down against Iowa State’s defense, especially those quarterbacking against the Cyclones for the first time, as Dillon Gabriel was Saturday. Gabriel played well. Running back Eric Gray cranked out 101 yards. Jalil Farooq provided a 41-yard catch-and-run touchdown.

The Sooners dropped a few other passes. Gray dropped a fumble. It was undoubtedly uneven.

It was also creative. Lebby called options and misdirections. He shifted five players before one snap, sent four receivers to one side before two others and, at one point of the first quarter, replaced the 10 players besides Gabriel immediately after Gavin Freeman’s 9-yard end around.

Lebby’s curveballs kept Iowa State off balance enough to score 20 offensive points. Twenty offensive points against the Cyclones’ rag-tag offense should be plenty.

It was plenty Saturday because of how soundly OU played defense. There were no busted coverages or needless penalties. There was mostly sure tackling. Broiles provided the spectacular with his mid-fourth-quarter interception, one of three OU picks.

“We executed at a very high level,” linebacker DaShaun White said.

“I think it’s a huge building block,” said safety Woodi Washington, who joined Broiles and linebacker Danny Stutsman in the pick parade.

“It was a breakthrough for them,” Venables said of his defense.

It might have been a breakthrough for Venables, who will be directly credited or blamed for OU’s defense as long as he is head coach. He acted like he knew that a few times.

As Jordan Kelley sacked ISU quarterback Hunter Dekkers on the opening series of the second half, Venables ran 10 yards onto the field hollering at Washington. Two snaps later, Dekkers completed a 5-yard pass to Sean Shaw on third-and-10, and Venables clapped furiously as Washington gobbled up Shaw for the drive-ending tackle.

The first-year head coach was as daring as he was energetic, calling for the fake field goal that gave OU a 10-3 lead early in the second quarter. It was a replica of the fake field goal touchdown that holder Patrick Fletcher flipped to Tim Duncan against Texas in Bob Stoops’ first year as Sooners head coach in 1999.

Venables said he didn’t remember that 23-year-old play in postgame Saturday, turning the attention toward special teams analyst Jay Nunez instead. Regardless, Schmit’s score deepened the crazy in this bizarre OU season. Since the play worked, and the Sooners prevailed, it was more charming than maddening.

Most noticeable to Sooner fans was Venables’ panache. He had the stones to send Schmit forward, just as Stoops once sent Duncan.

“Doesn’t feel like a gamble. These are very calculated decisions based on lots of film study and the opportunities that are or aren’t there,” Venables reasoned. “The execution was terrific.”

So it came down to how the Sooners played football at Iowa State, not how wild they got or how stranger their season became. They played pretty solid ball. They feel like a more solid team.

Just don’t go getting comfortable with that. Not with at four regular-season games remaining, four opportunities for OU to get weird again.