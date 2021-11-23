Guerin Emig: Sooners' best shot against OSU is Caleb Williams freeing his mind, rising above Bedlam like he rose above OU-Texas

He was the opposite of what he showed against Texas, maybe because against Texas he barely had time to react to replacing Spencer Rattler, let alone think about what he was stepping into. He could trot onto the field, mind clear, and just play.

Williams with a free mind and a football in his hands is a something to behold. That’s when his five-star gifts take over. Great things tend to follow.

I presumed that Williams overthought against Iowa State’s and Baylor’s defensive complexities.

“Are there times in some of these games, even the games he’s played well, where he’s overthought? Possibly,” Riley allowed Tuesday. “I mean, he’s a young guy. I think it goes back to, ‘What do you need to do to play well in this game?’ The thing we need from him is to be consistent, to be steady and just make the routine play.

“Just by nature of his skillset and the way he plays, he’s going to always make spectacular plays. He’s just kind of built that way. You’re going to have a handful of those no matter what.

“The steadier and more consistent he can play, then I think the more consistent as an offense we’ll play.”