Guerin Emig: Sooners' and Cowboys' among mouths that roared at Big 12 Media Days

The best thing anybody said at Big 12 Media Days last week was the simplest.

“It’s great to be here and to see everybody,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said to begin his turn on stage. “It’s refreshing to be able to have face-to-face conversations. So happy the Big 12 was able to put this on. I know all of us coaches and all of the student-athletes here are excited about getting back to some normality and away from Zoom and being able to be around all of you and all of us together.”

You spoke for the media, too, Chris. Well played.

Beyond that bullseye, here are five other statements that caught my attention last Wednesday and Thursday inside AT&T Stadium...

“If there’s any game in this world that I’ve ever been lucky to be a part of, that’s the Rose Bowl. I didn’t even play and I wish that we could have that one back. If the opportunity presents itself to go out there and win it all, we need to take it. And when that time comes, I’m going to make sure that this team takes it.”