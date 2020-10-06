Guerin Emig: 'Sometimes the game doesn't love you back' — Sooners must conquer psychological woe in order to conquer Texas

Oklahoma had just lost at a place it hadn’t in 60 years. The Sooners had an 0-2 conference record for the first time in 22 years. They had dropped back-to-back regular season games for the first time in 21 years.

Amid the disillusion late last Saturday night in Ames, Iowa, OU safety Pat Fields put it this way: “I mean, at the end of the day it’s difficult. You think about how much you invest into this game — playing through a pandemic, working out with masks on, being at school from six in the morning to eight at night...

“Sometimes you feel like you love the game so much but the game doesn’t love you back. I think that’s probably the best way to describe how we feel right now.”

If ever OU needed an extra week of both practice and counsel, this is it. Instead, the Sooners must reset their fundamentals and their heads and bus to Dallas to play Texas. That’s an experience that tests bodies and minds like no other on the schedule, regardless of how players feel coming in.

It helps that players feel big, bad and bold coming in. That’s a tough ask of the Sooners in their current condition.

And that makes Lincoln Riley’s psyche job this week his toughest as a head coach.