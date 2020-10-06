Guerin Emig: 'Sometimes the game doesn't love you back' — Sooners must conquer psychological woe in order to conquer Texas

Oklahoma had just lost at a place it hadn’t in 60 years. The Sooners had an 0-2 conference record for the first time in 22 years. They had dropped back-to-back regular season games for the first time in 21 years.
Amid the disillusion late last Saturday night in Ames, Iowa, OU safety Pat Fields put it this way: “I mean, at the end of the day it’s difficult. You think about how much you invest into this game — playing through a pandemic, working out with masks on, being at school from six in the morning to eight at night...
“Sometimes you feel like you love the game so much but the game doesn’t love you back. I think that’s probably the best way to describe how we feel right now.”
If ever OU needed an extra week of both practice and counsel, this is it. Instead, the Sooners must reset their fundamentals and their heads and bus to Dallas to play Texas. That’s an experience that tests bodies and minds like no other on the schedule, regardless of how players feel coming in.
It helps that players feel big, bad and bold coming in. That’s a tough ask of the Sooners in their current condition.
And that makes Lincoln Riley’s psyche job this week his toughest as a head coach.
We thought it was tough convincing his players they could hang with Alabama in the run-up to the 2018 College Football Playoff. That’s a pat on the butt and a “go get ‘em” compared to the mind game he must play, and win, this week.
It’s deeper than the mind game Bob Stoops played in 2016 with Riley as offensive coordinator. That OU team also started 1-2, but losses were in non-conference. One was to Ohio State.
Still...
“Nobody could even have imagined starting 1-2. It was just a complete shock to everybody’s system,” Riley recalled last week between OU’s losses to Kansas State and Iowa State. “It took some regrouping.”
That task was easier with Baker Mayfield and Samaje Perine as captains and Dede Westbrook and Joe Mixon as playmakers.
This team doesn’t possess that one’s seasoning or talent. This team is trying to manage a crisis on top of the one involving COVID-19. This one is being asked about blowing back-to-back fourth-quarter leads.
It is an unfamiliar, uncomfortable place.
“It’s hard. You never want to take a loss, especially at this program,” right tackle Adrian Ealy said last week. “We’re not used to losing. We’re always used to winning.”
Winning is all many of the 2020 Sooners have ever known. They have gone 36-6 overall and 24-3 in the Big 12 the past three years. They have won three league championships and gone to three College Football Playoffs.
They just lost, again, to a team that few expected to beat them, again. They lost and their head coach described the feeling as “sickening.”
“It’s the frustration of you are playing good but not as good as you know you can,” Riley said from Ames. “For us, that frustration can’t boil over into getting discouraged and to not continue to push the direction that we know we can. That frustration has to continue to fuel us. We have to continue to push to be what we can.”
The Sooners must always push the week they play Texas. They must lock themselves in an assertive state of mind, or else risk losing the psychological battle before stepping into the Cotton Bowl tunnel for warmups.
How is that going?
“Throughout the history of this game, it’s always the more physical team wins. The team that can run the ball better and the team that can play more physical defense,” center Creed Humphrey said Tuesday. “I think we’re up for the challenge.”
“Coming off these two losses, we’re hungrier than ever,” wide receiver Charleston Rambo said.
“We’re excited,” Riley said. “We’ve had a strong start to the week of practice. The team is really fighting hard. They are. And they’ve responded to us, to the things that we’ve put in front of them to get better.”
They’d better respond. We’ll see if they do Saturday.
We’ll see if the Sooners have truly vanquished the woe lingering last Saturday night. If they haven’t, they have no hope of vanquishing Texas.
“You’ve got to take an honest evaluation,” defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said before leaving Ames. “Not fall into the doom-and-gloom side of things.”
“You’ve got a choice,” Riley said that night. “These are tough times. You either back down or bow up. We’ll find out what we’re all about.”
“We’ve just got to keep on pushing,” Fields said. “We’ve got to lean into adversity. We can’t run away from it. We’ve got to meet things head on and keep building.”
Iowa State 37, No. 18 OU 30; Riley calls it a 'gut-wrenching loss'; Get all our coverage here
AMES, Iowa — White-knuckle games are becoming too common for Oklahoma.
For the second consecutive week, the Sooners lost a fourth-quarter lead and then needed to find a way to win as the scoreboard ticked toward zeroes.
And for the second consecutive week, things didn’t end well for OU.
Iowa State scored on five of six possessions — weathering a fourth-quarter turnover — to defeat Oklahoma 37-30 on Saturday night.
It’s the first time since 1999 that the Sooners have lost back-to-back regular-season games. It’s also the first time that Oklahoma has started Big 12 play with an 0-2 record since John Blake’s final season in 1998.
Pairing this era of OU football with the last losing season doesn’t bring kind thoughts to Sooner Nation. But that is where the current edition is right now.
Awaiting the Sooners is quite the uphill climb toward a sixth consecutive Big 12 championship and a rivalry game against a Texas team licking its wounds after a 33-31 home defeat to TCU.
“A tough loss. A very, very kind of gut-wrenching loss,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “I thought our team really responded to a lot of the things we put in front of them as coaches all week. I thought we had a very spirited week and really a very spirited sideline the entire game.
“Had some opportunities especially there at the end of the half to really gain some separation. WE were playing good ball. Just not great ball. Had some chances to separate against a good team on the road, wchih when you’re a great team you take advantage of those.
“We’re not quite there yet.”
The Cyclones (2-1 overall, 1-1 in Big 12) rallied from a 30-23 deficit with 8:17 remaining to score back-to-back touchdowns. The game-winning play was Breece Hall’s 8-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in regulation.
The Sooners (1-2, 0-2) seemingly had control in the fourth quarter when Isaiah Thomas forced Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy to fumble. The football was recovered by Josh Ellison to give OU its second takeaway of the season during a 23-all game.
Four plays later, the offense took advantage of a short 39-yard drive capped by Jeremiah Hall’s 3-yard touchdown reception from Spencer Rattler.
The 15,000 fans inside Jack Trice Stadium drew silent while the OU sideline enjoyed a 30-23 lead with 8:38 remaining in regulation.
Then Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards to set the Cyclones up at the Oklahoma 14.
Two plays later, Purdy scored on a two-yard run to tie the game at 30.
“If you ask me, that’s the play of the game,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “If that doesn’t happen, I don’t know what the outcome is, but I think that play was the difference in the football game.”
For the second consecutive week, the Sooners asked their redshirt freshman to go out and win a tight football game. It’s a hard chore for veteran quarterbacks to handle.
Oklahoma went three-and-out on its next drive, pushing the Sooners back following an 11-yard sack of Rattler.
Iowa State wasn’t tentative on its next possession, scoring on only four plays including an 8-yard touchdown run by Breece Hall to give the Cyclones a 37-30 lead with 4:06 remaining in regulation.
Oklahoma’s final gasp came with 3:58 remaining.
The Sooners drove to the Iowa State 46 with 1:15 remaining when Rattler’s throw to Charleston Rambo was intercepted by Isheem Young in the back of the end zone to seal the Cyclones’ victory.
“I wanted to give him a shot to go make a play. When I threw it, it felt like it came out well. I saw him get … I witnessed him get held,” Rattler said. “All the calls don’t go your way. It would have been different, obviously, if it was cleaner. Sometimes it doesn’t go like that.”
Close games are becoming common for the Sooners. Throw out the Missouri State game and Oklahoma has trailed or been tied in the fourth quarter during six of the past nine contests.
Rattler scored his first rushing touchdown in dramatic fashion, leaping over two Iowa State defenders to complete a 5-yard run that gave the Sooners a 10-3 lead with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Rattler used his legs more than any other time in his short three-game career as a starting quarterback. There were a handful of designed runs, but Rattler’s ability to scramble and find receivers downfield or just tuck the ball and run was able to keep drives alive.
His four-yard touchdown pass to Jeremiah Hall gave the Sooners a 17-6 lead with 11:49 to go before halftime. The Sooners led 17-13 at intermission.
Iowa State took its first lead (23-20) when Purdy found Xavier Hutchinson with a 65-yard throw with 1:18 to go in the third quarter.
The Cyclones only punted once and outgained the Sooners 417-414.
“The fix is right there in front of us,” OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “Every tackle that was missed tonight is one that has to be made.
“Is the fix simple? Yeah. Is it easy? Of course not. But you’ve got to throw work at it. You’ve got to take an honest evaluation. And not fall into the doom-and-gloom side of things. We’ve got to look at the video and we’ve got to get better. The simple answer, we gotta throw work at it. Identify the problem and be much better next week.”
Oklahoma tied the game at 23 when Gabe Brkic hit a career-high 51-yard field goal with 12:48 left in regulation.
Rattler was 25-of-36 passing for 300 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Seth McGowan and T.J. Pledger ended with 47 rushing yards apiece.
“This one hurts a lot. I felt and the other leaders on this team felt this team had a great week of practice. Everybody was focused in, everybody was locked in,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “And just competitive plays didn’t fall our way today, and it hurts. It hurts like hell. But all we can do is pick ourselves up and get ready for this next one.”
Oklahoma has to regroup quickly. Next up is a rivalry game against Texas. Kickoff is 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
