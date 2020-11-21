Guerin Emig: Some normalcy, finally, for the Sooners on a night of Bedlam dominance

OU running back Rhamondre Stevenson churned out 141 yards on 26 assertive carries, giving the Sooners an edge in a phase of the game that often decides high-stakes showdowns.

OSU’s Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown, by contrast, rushed 18 times for 38 yards.

The Sooners made the explosive plays they always seem to do in Bedlam. Four of their players struck for gains of 30 yards or more.

Hubbard got off a 29-yard run. Star OSU receiver Tylan Wallace made a 25-yard catch. Neither, however, could impact the game like he needed to in order to lift such an uneven Cowboys offense.

That was mostly due to the opposing defense. The Sooners ran at OSU ball-carriers fast, hit them hard and then let them know after the fact. Repeatedly.

They carried themselves like players on the team with the 70-victory edge in the series.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins acted as though he might start tackling the goal posts. He got plenty of frenzied support from his mates across OU’s hungry line and several linebackers as well.