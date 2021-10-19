Guerin Emig: So what does Lincoln Riley do with Spencer Rattler now?

NORMAN — Unless it rains toads Oklahoma will be way ahead of Kansas in Saturday’s second half in Lawrence. So what does Lincoln Riley do at quarterback?
A head coach typically sends his backup into blowouts because his backup typically needs game snaps to get a firmer grip on his team’s offense or on college football in general.
Well, Riley’s backup is Spencer Rattler, a quarterback who won Big 12 Conference and Cotton Bowl championships last year and who was 5-0 this season before losing his job to Caleb Williams midway through the Oct. 9 OU-Texas game.
Rattler has been through a lot, good and bad. He is talented enough to be starting for 90 percent of FBS teams. Not next year. Right now. He is proven enough.
He has also been through a ringer the past three weeks, first when OU fans called for Williams against West Virginia and then when Riley called on Williams to save the Sooners against Texas.
Williams saved them. He showed flashes of brilliance against the Longhorns. He was consistently brilliant in last week’s 52-31 victory over TCU.
Williams should have no trouble building an insurmountable lead at Kansas. And that’s where it could get uncomfortable as Riley considers switching quarterbacks.
Asked Tuesday for his general philosophy on backup usage, Riley said: “There’s a lot of different variables there. Obviously the game being in control is the first thing.”
The game is almost always in control when OU plays Kansas.
Riley switched quarterbacks with the score 41-3 late in the third quarter last year, 42-14 early in the fourth quarter in 2019 and 38-3 early in the fourth quarter in 2017. (Riley couldn’t replace Kyler Murray in ’18 because OU’s defense couldn’t tackle Pooka Williams or keep KU from scoring.)
He sent in Tanner Mordecai for Rattler and Jalen Hurts the past two years, and Murray for Baker Mayfield in ’17. Mordecai and Murray hadn’t taken many snaps up to those entry points, Mordecai in general and Murray at OU. Playing Kansas afforded that opportunity.
Rattler has taken a season and a half worth of snaps. He doesn’t need experience.
Rattler has taken his share of grief over the first half of this season. He doesn’t need anymore of that either.
It has been difficult on the 21-year-old. Riley acknowledged as much by giving Rattler a day away from the team Oct. 11, two days after Rattler’s benching against Texas.
I wonder, then, if Riley must approach Rattler’s usage going forward with similar sensitivity. I wonder if it’s 41-3 in the third quarter at Kansas whether Riley is careful about sending the 2021 preseason Heisman Trophy favorite into a mop-up scenario not exactly set up to heal the Heisman favorite’s bruised psyche.
“No, he wants to play. He’s preparing like he wants to play,” Riley asserted Tuesday. “And so if he gets an opportunity to play, I’m going to play him. No matter what the capacity is, no matter what the game situation is, no matter what the scenario it is for him going in.
“His mindset is ‘I’m just getting ready for the next opportunity.’ And that’s what it needs to be.”
Last week at this time we discussed how Rattler’s first step in trying to bounce back must be deciding to stick this season out at OU.
His second step is something we hinted at last week — contributing this season. He should borrow from Hurts’ selfless act at Alabama in 2018, when Hurts overcame his job loss to Tua Tagovailoa and rallied the Crimson Tide to an SEC championship victory after Tagovailoa’s injury.
Maybe Rattler replaces an injured Williams at some point this season. Or maybe Williams stays fit and continues to prosper, leading Riley to pick his spots to use his backup.
It sounds like Riley is ready to do that this weekend at Kansas, no matter the score.
“I mean, I wouldn’t want to hold myself to anything,” Riley said. “But if I get a chance to play (Rattler) and he keeps preparing like he’s going to play, then if I get a chance to play him I’m going to play him.”
Riley makes it sound like Rattler is ready for the call and content to go in, again regardless of the situation.
If that transpires Saturday and beyond, we’ll have learned more about Riley’s willingness given OU’s delicate quarterback situation, and even more about Rattler’s willingness.