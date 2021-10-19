Guerin Emig: So what does Lincoln Riley do with Spencer Rattler now?

Williams should have no trouble building an insurmountable lead at Kansas. And that’s where it could get uncomfortable as Riley considers switching quarterbacks.

Asked Tuesday for his general philosophy on backup usage, Riley said: “There’s a lot of different variables there. Obviously the game being in control is the first thing.”

The game is almost always in control when OU plays Kansas.

Riley switched quarterbacks with the score 41-3 late in the third quarter last year, 42-14 early in the fourth quarter in 2019 and 38-3 early in the fourth quarter in 2017. (Riley couldn’t replace Kyler Murray in ’18 because OU’s defense couldn’t tackle Pooka Williams or keep KU from scoring.)

He sent in Tanner Mordecai for Rattler and Jalen Hurts the past two years, and Murray for Baker Mayfield in ’17. Mordecai and Murray hadn’t taken many snaps up to those entry points, Mordecai in general and Murray at OU. Playing Kansas afforded that opportunity.

Rattler has taken a season and a half worth of snaps. He doesn’t need experience.

Rattler has taken his share of grief over the first half of this season. He doesn’t need anymore of that either.