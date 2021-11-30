Guerin Emig: Since it's OK to cheer during coach searches, I'm pulling for Brent Venables to get Sooners' job

A trade secret it’s time I share: There is no cheering in the press box, but there is during coach searches.
I’m pulling hard for Brent Venables to get the Oklahoma football job.
Sportswriters root for the story. Venables’ return to OU would be the most fascinating story to hit Sooners football since Mike Stoops’ return to OU.
It would be more fascinating, since Stoops’ 2012 return signaled Venables’ stunning departure for Clemson. The then-41-year-old figured he had apprenticed under the Stoops brothers long enough, and that it was time to make his own mark.
Boy did he. If it was crazy seeing Venables in purple and orange that spring of ’12, it’s odd thinking of him as anything but Clemson’s defensive mastermind now.
Imagine Venables leaving another nest, Dabo Swinney’s, to make a bigger mark.
Imagine Venables, after all these years, making Oklahoma his first head coaching job.
Not just recruiting and coaching linebackers like Animal the drum-pounding Muppet. The old familiar stuff.
This time assembling a staff, back-slapping boosters, going for it on fourth down and answering ultimately to wins and losses. In Norman, the place he raised his family and his profile, no less.
I have no idea if Venables would work because I have no idea how anyone would work as Lincoln Riley’s successor. Shane Beamer, Matt Campbell, Joe Brady, the whole lot of OU candidates. None of us know.
But I would love to see Venables make a go of it more than anyone else in the lot.
I know Venables best of the lot, former OU assistants Josh Heupel and Jay Norvell included. I have written about him the longest. I have spoken with him the longest.
I find him interesting as can be, and not just because of his sideline hysterics during games. I enjoy how he views his profession and his players. I really miss asking him about both, because I always learned something when I did so.
I respected that about him. I respected a lot about him. I wasn’t alone in that regard on the OU beat.
I stopped by Venables’ OU office the day he packed for Clemson with the Norman Transcript’s John Shinn. We figured it worth one last conversation. It was.
The week of the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl in Orlando, a crowd of OU beat writers visited Tigers practice to chat up Venables because we figured it worth another conversation. It was.
At a separate press briefing that week, Venables was talking about his jobs at OU and Clemson and mentioned the word “we.” Someone asked what he meant by “we.”
“We,” he replied. “Clemson and the Sooners.”
That was seven years ago. Venables has become a Clemson institution since. He has put some distance between his decade with the Tigers and his decade prior to that with the Sooners, no doubt, but not so much that he would ignore a phone call from Joe Castiglione.
Venables won’t be the only one the OU AD contacts. I don’t have Castiglione’s list of names. I don’t know Castiglione’s pecking order. I do have ideas.
Mark Stoops made a lot of sense before news broke Tuesday of his contract extension at Kentucky.
The Sooners are SEC-bound eventually. Stoops went 9-3 at SEC Kentucky this year. He went 10-3 in 2018.
He has beaten Florida, LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas. He has proven he can rebuild and sustain a program, a sudden resume topper given the shambles Riley is in the process of leaving.
Beamer makes some sense, having gone 6-6 in his first year at SEC South Carolina. He has already beaten Auburn and Florida.
While Mark Stoops has an obvious connection to OU's interim head coach and big brother, Beamer is better connected to the current staff and roster having served under Riley. The guy recruited Caleb Williams.
Heupel coaches at Tennessee. Mike Leach coaches at Mississippi State. Both have won in the SEC. Both have obvious OU ties, and so both make for intriguing stories were they never named OU head coach.
Beamer should get a clearer shot at the job before Heupel and Leach, however, and before Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin since we're sweeping through SEC-entrenched candidates.
I see Venables clearest of all, mostly because I love a sweet story. He is walking funnel cake to anyone with a tape recorder and daily space in a newspaper.
Give me Venables in the Sooner Football Coaching Derby, just so I can write about him again.