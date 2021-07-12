Guerin Emig: Simply stated in mid-July: Sooners have the talent to make CFP breakthrough

Several Oklahoma football players continue to appear on preseason All-America teams, and I am reminded not to overcomplicate something until you must.

The Sooners are loaded. They have difference-makers returning on offense and defense. And while talent alone won’t take a team through a season to the College Football Playoff — the complications arrive as soon as the actual games begin — it sure helps to have it.

Because of their talent, the Sooners should expect to surpass their run of Big 12 Conference championships and break through at this year’s CFP. It’s that simple, at least as things stand in mid-July.

I have seen six preseason All-America squads. OU’s Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback on five of them. He is second team behind North Carolina’s Sam Howell on the Walter Camp Football Foundation honor roll.

Remember, this doesn’t have to be complicated. If your quarterback is that well-considered, given the importance of the position, you should expect team success.