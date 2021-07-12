Guerin Emig: Simply stated in mid-July: Sooners have the talent to make CFP breakthrough

Several Oklahoma football players continue to appear on preseason All-America teams, and I am reminded not to overcomplicate something until you must.
The Sooners are loaded. They have difference-makers returning on offense and defense. And while talent alone won’t take a team through a season to the College Football Playoff — the complications arrive as soon as the actual games begin — it sure helps to have it.
Because of their talent, the Sooners should expect to surpass their run of Big 12 Conference championships and break through at this year’s CFP. It’s that simple, at least as things stand in mid-July.
I have seen six preseason All-America squads. OU’s Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback on five of them. He is second team behind North Carolina’s Sam Howell on the Walter Camp Football Foundation honor roll.
Remember, this doesn’t have to be complicated. If your quarterback is that well-considered, given the importance of the position, you should expect team success.
If your team is represented on an assortment of preseason All-America squads, and at a variety of positions related to all three of football’s phases, you should expect much success.
OU is represented by wide receiver Marvin Mims on six of these squads and by running back Kennedy Brooks on Pro Football Focus’ second team.
The Sooners are represented by three different defensive linemen — Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Jalen Redmond — across the various preseason All-America teams, and by rush end/outside linebacker Nik Bonitto on all six. Bonitto, like Rattler, is a first-team honoree in five of the six.
Kicker Gabe Brkic, honored by Phil Steele, Athlon’s and Pro Football Focus, gives OU a special teams presence.
That’s eight different Sooners who have done enough tangible things to draw preseason All-America attention. There isn’t an offensive lineman in the bunch, but that isn’t necessarily a discouraging thing when you consider preseason A-A linemen are often honored on the strength of intangible things like their reputation.
The voters here know what Rattler, Mims and Brooks can do. Their highlights and/or statistics tend to stand out. Same for Bonitto, Thomas, Winfrey and Redmond. Brkic, too.
There will be OU fans who notice the presence of so many defensive players, defensive linemen even, and delight in that turnabout from what has hamstrung the Sooners in past playoffs. That’s fine.
There will be fans who scan the six preseason All-America teams and notice that the Sooners compare favorably to Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State, gatekeepers against OU’s (and just about everyone else’s) playoff breakthrough. That’s reasonable, although it should be noted that Pro Football Network included 11 different Crimson Tide players on its first, second and third teams plus honorable mention section.
There will also be fans who notice Texas A&M has four players on Pro Football Network’s first team, twice as many as any other program, recall A&M’s mastery of underachievement, and dismiss preseason All-America anything as nonsense.
Those folks swear by Lincoln Riley’s late-May response to a question about his Sooners being ranked No. 1 by ESPN coming out of spring practice.
“We never shy away from high expectations and wanting to do well,” Riley said. “We also understand preseason rankings are completely meaningless.”
Of course they are, in the context of the actual season. The games will begin soon enough. Complications related to injuries, COVID-19 infections, team chemistry and tight coaching decisions will hit hard.
Then there will be no need to speculate. We’ll know.
But right now? In the context of the preseason? Some of these rankings, and corresponding All-America teams, show why expectations around OU football are so high.
The Sooners have enough balanced talent to make a very big 2021 run.