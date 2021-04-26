Guerin Emig: Sherri Coale and Kim Mulkey are gone and so too is the golden era of Big 12 women's basketball

I was just in the Lloyd Noble press room a few weeks ago. You can still see Mulkey’s smirk.

Tubbs, Stewart and Orr got after each other in the press but were likely to share beers at coaches meetings. The rivalry between Coale and Mulkey? One hundred percent genuine.

The two coaches spent years propping up the other program’s players. But if you ever caught Coale complimenting Mulkey, I promise the next place you’d find her was at a church confessional.

I don’t know if the animosity stemmed from Mulkey’s first win over her rival in ’04, when she reported to postgame, held up OU’s game notes and read from them: “Oklahoma is the ONLY team in the Big 12 Conference that Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey-Robertson has not defeated.”

I do know Mulkey brought the fire out of Coale, and Coale out of Mulkey. It was bound to, both having once played as overachieving point guards who were happier to shut out an opponent than outscore her.

Both succeeded as players on the strength of will and personality. That didn’t ebb a bit when they transitioned to coaching.