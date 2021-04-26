Guerin Emig: Sherri Coale and Kim Mulkey are gone and so too is the golden era of Big 12 women's basketball

We are impressed by Big 12 men’s basketball every year, it feels like, and then we are reminded it still can’t compare to the league’s golden era. When the league was the Big Eight and Billy Tubbs, Norm Stewart and Johnny Orr weren’t just premier coaches but star characters in a drama better than anything scripted for television.
Big 12 women’s basketball is about to meet the same fate.
Maybe Baylor stays elite and Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Texas rise to challenge the Lady Bears now and then. It still won’t be the same.
Sherri Coale has retired and Kim Mulkey just traded Baylor glory for LSU money. Two premier coaches and two characters who didn’t just elevate women’s basketball like Tubbs, Stewart, Orr elevated the men’s game.
They pretty much made it their own.
Don’t let OU’s fade and Baylor’s dominance over the past seven or eight years — Mulkey won her last 13 meetings with Coale and 22 of her last 23 — obscure the two-decade impact these women had together.
Coale took over the barely-breathing Sooners in 1996. Mulkey steadied the sinking Lady Bears in 2000. Actually, forget steadied. Mulkey coached Baylor into the NCAA Tournament her first year.
Her first game against Coale’s Sooners that season was a breathless 90-87 defeat in Waco. Stacey Dales was stupendous. So was Mulkey in postgame when she said: “We had two freshmen out there trying to guard an Olympic player.”
So there was your model for the next dozen years. The Big 12’s best players on the Big 12’s two best teams coached by two proud, competitive women just throwing haymakers at each other.
Scan OU-Baylor games in this gilded period, say 2000 through 2011, and the names pop like diamonds in a display case. Dales and Sophia Young. The Paris twins. Brittney Griner and Odyssey Sims.
And the games...
They packed 12,112 into the Lloyd Noble Center for OU’s 81-77 triumph over Baylor in 2006. Mulkey spiced up her 2009 home game against Coale by walking out with George W. Bush. When the Lady Bears returned the trip to Norman, Ben Roethlisberger and teammates on the Super Bowl champion Steelers sat courtside.
OU won both of those games. And if you don’t think that rankled Mulkey, consider what she said after winning in Norman in ’08 to break a six-game slide against Coale: “I don’t think it has anything to do with the six in a row. I’d have to look, but there’s teams that have beaten us that many times.”
I was just in the Lloyd Noble press room a few weeks ago. You can still see Mulkey’s smirk.
Tubbs, Stewart and Orr got after each other in the press but were likely to share beers at coaches meetings. The rivalry between Coale and Mulkey? One hundred percent genuine.
The two coaches spent years propping up the other program’s players. But if you ever caught Coale complimenting Mulkey, I promise the next place you’d find her was at a church confessional.
I don’t know if the animosity stemmed from Mulkey’s first win over her rival in ’04, when she reported to postgame, held up OU’s game notes and read from them: “Oklahoma is the ONLY team in the Big 12 Conference that Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey-Robertson has not defeated.”
I do know Mulkey brought the fire out of Coale, and Coale out of Mulkey. It was bound to, both having once played as overachieving point guards who were happier to shut out an opponent than outscore her.
Both succeeded as players on the strength of will and personality. That didn’t ebb a bit when they transitioned to coaching.
That these two forces collided in our region 21 years ago was a divine break for anyone interested in basketball and drawn to theater.
The one time Coale beat Mulkey down the stretch of their time together was 2015. She celebrated as if she’d just taken the Sooners to a Final Four.
Coale played it professionally in postgame, lauding the growth of her players. Deep down she was dancing.
Mulkey was fuming. She reminded reporters Baylor had already won the league.
Now these two phenomena are gone and Big 12 women’s basketball will never be the same.