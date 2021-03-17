Guerin Emig: "She made a path where there wasn't one" -- the legacy of Sherri Coale

Her legacy isn’t best explained by the glorious things she accomplished.

“I remember the championships and the balloons all over this floor,” Coale recognized during her farewell Zoom conference at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I remember cutting down numerous nets. I remember plane rides and bus rides with kids dancing up and down the aisles.”

Coale’s legacy isn’t best shaped by the unbecoming detour of the past three years as she lost more than she won and had several former players air social media grievances over what they perceived as her racial insensitivity.

On that a prominent OU insider tells me: “She tried to reach every single one of her former players to open a door. She asked them if she had a blind spot.”

No, Coale’s is a legacy defined more by what happened at the start of her career than the end, before she started going to Final Fours, joining Halls of Fame and managing multifaceted adversity.