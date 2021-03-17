Guerin Emig: "She made a path where there wasn't one" -- the legacy of Sherri Coale

I spoke with Sherri Coale the day Pat Summitt passed away, one renowned women’s college basketball coach reflecting on another.
“She got the job at such a young age and at such a pivotal point in society,” Coale said. “To be this extraordinarily strong, courageous, achievement-oriented woman really breaking into a man’s world... She made a path where there wasn’t one. All of us that have followed behind have been the lucky recipients as that road has grown larger and larger and easier and easier to tread.
“I think about what those days must have been like for her when she was blazing that path. I’m sure it was difficult beyond belief and lonely and arduous. And she just kept going.”
The morbidity stops here. Coale didn’t die Wednesday, she retired after winning 513 games in 25 seasons at Oklahoma.
But in considering Coale’s career as it ends, she really does speak for herself. What she said about Summitt five years ago fits her like one of the stilettos she made famous on the Sooners sideline.
Her legacy isn’t best explained by the glorious things she accomplished.
“I remember the championships and the balloons all over this floor,” Coale recognized during her farewell Zoom conference at the Lloyd Noble Center. “I remember cutting down numerous nets. I remember plane rides and bus rides with kids dancing up and down the aisles.”
Coale’s legacy isn’t best shaped by the unbecoming detour of the past three years as she lost more than she won and had several former players air social media grievances over what they perceived as her racial insensitivity.
On that a prominent OU insider tells me: “She tried to reach every single one of her former players to open a door. She asked them if she had a blind spot.”
No, Coale’s is a legacy defined more by what happened at the start of her career than the end, before she started going to Final Fours, joining Halls of Fame and managing multifaceted adversity.
She was, borrowing from her words, strong, courageous and achievement-oriented. She had to be. She was 31 when OU hired her off the Norman High School bench in 1996. She wasn’t far removed from rebuilding NHS.
“An 11-12 team to two state championships,” OU president Joe Harroz recalled Wednesday.
Coale was hired six years after OU infamously, albeit briefly, chose to discontinue women’s basketball.
This was Coale’s “pivotal point.” It was brutal initially.
She told me once about coming home and nearly breaking down several times over her first season as the Sooners won a single Big 12 Conference game. She’d hold her baby daughter, Chandler, to stabilize. She’d fall asleep, get back up, get back to the gym and continue working at a miracle.
It came eventually. The Sooners started going closer to 15-1 in the Big 12 than 1-15. They started drawing as many fans as the OU men’s team.
Coale started gaining recognition for her coaching. When that happened we started noticing her players’ commitment to high grand point averages and community outreach.
Some years, when Bob Stoops slipped or OU men’s basketball did, Coale was inarguably the best coach on campus. She was compensated for that and became a millionaire. It was one benchmark after another. The glorious stuff.
Yes, that’s part of Coale’s legacy. It should be. If you started there on her retirement day, you had the right.
If you started at the end of Coale’s run, you’re a little cold but I suppose you had that right as well. There isn’t much hiding an 8-22 2018-19 record and hundreds, not thousands, in attendance at the LNC.
I prefer the beginning, when Coale “made a path where there wasn’t one” and how “difficult, lonely and arduous” it must have been.
“All that stuff that’s hard and gnarly and complicated and painful carves the capacity for all the stuff that you get to enjoy...” Coale said Wednesday. “So I feel grateful for those years, for those arduous uphill climb kind of years.”
For a quarter century “she just kept going.”
Now, as a result, whoever follows her is the “lucky recipient.”