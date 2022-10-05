Guerin Emig: Seven suggestions for an OU team in need of inspiration, imagination to beat Texas

Brent Venables was in the middle of his opening press conference statement Tuesday when he said: “It goes without saying that to have a chance to win this game, you have to play well.”

I don’t know if Oklahoma can play well enough to beat Texas Saturday with the same players and same ideas they rolled out against TCU and Kansas State the past two weeks.

Even had Dillon Gabriel not gotten hurt against the Horned Frogs, Venables would need drastic action to topple the Longhorns. A 55-24 loss to TCU will do that to a coach.

Now that Gabriel is hurt and, I assume, sidelined this weekend – to play him seven days after the violent head shot he took in Fort Worth, and given the sport-wide tenor in the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s head shots with the Dolphins, would be borderline malpractice – OU’s situation is more dire than drastic.

I have no idea what Venables comes up with to tackle what feels like an unconquerable challenge. I do have seven suggestions that reflect the desperation of the moment...

1 – Onside kick to start the game

The Sooners have been snoozing at kickoff of every game since jumping on UTEP 21-0 to start the season. They were snoozing at kickoff of last year’s Red River rumble and fell behind 28-7 in the first quarter.

If OU falls behind 28-7 Saturday, it is liable to lose 58-7.

So do something crazy to change the pattern. Hope Zach Schmit masters the art of the bouncing, not booming, kickoff. Hope Texas’ return team is the one snoozing this time.

Hope you win the coin toss, defer to the second half and have Texas elect to take the ball. Or hope Texas wins the toss and takes the ball to jump on OU’s defense (a pretty good bet).

And if Schmit flubs the kickoff, or Texas fields it cleanly, what does it matter if the Longhorns start at their own 25-yard-line or around the 50 anyway? The Sooners must decide to bow up and defend somebody regardless of where they are on the field.

2 – Blitz like madmen

Send the house anytime Texas faces third-and-passing yardage.

One, OU’s pass rush hasn’t bothered an opposing quarterback since Casey Thompson at Nebraska three weeks ago.

Two, Texas’ pass protection is just so-so. If ULM can sack Longhorn QBs three times like it did Sept. 3, there is a path for OU to do the same.

Three, if the Sooners can’t get to Hudson Card or Quinn Ewers, they’re going to get to them.

Xavier Worthy blistered OU’s secondary last year for 261 yards. TCU’s receivers blistered OU’s secondary last week for 307 yards.

Imagine the damage Card/Ewers will do if given a clean pocket and time to find Worthy, Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas’ version of Jermaine Gresham.

The Sooners must do everything they can to collapse that pocket, or else the Longhorns will collapse them downfield.

3 – Play Jaren Kanak more than 15 snaps

That’s the number OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof says Kanak played in the second half at TCU.

“This is Jaren’s first year of playing linebacker,” Roof said Monday. “So the familiarity, especially at linebacker, at this level...”

... Is difficult. I get it. Kanak doesn’t have the defense down. He might not have half of it down.

But then none of the other OU linebackers like they have the defense down judging by the last two weeks.

Kanak made 10 tackles forced a fumble at Nebraska. He made plays, whether he knew what he was doing or not.

Someone needs to make plays against Texas Saturday. I suggest giving Kanak a chance before the second half.

If coaches are worried about the kid’s head swimming, boil it down to: “See No. 5 in the white jersey? Texas’ future NFL running back? Just track him every snap, and tackle him if he has the ball.”

4 – Downshift the offense

OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby prefers a whippet’s tempo. With Gabriel dinged and OU’s defense in disarray, Lebby needs the Sooners to operate with the speed of a 10-year-old basset hound after an afternoon nap.

Have the offense huddle, even. Anything to run the clock, shorten the game and give your shorthanded offense and overwhelmed defense a chance to take deeper breaths.

A bonus: Nothing frustrates a favorite in a rivalry game like the underdog inflicting methodical paper cuts. Texas is the touchdown favorite for a change.

The Sooners are the ones that can drive the Longhorns nuts. They should see it as a precious opportunity.

5 – Feature the running backs as much as the quarterback

The two most assertive players on OU’s offense the past two weeks were running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes. Davis Beville, the quarterback who replaced Gabriel at TCU, looked the opposite of assertive.

It’s on Lebby to coach up Beville this week, assuming Beville starts. It’s also on Lebby to tailor a game plan around his QB.

That, to me, begins with Gray and Barnes continuing to run hard. They don’t have to break big gainers, just enough 3-to-6-yard chunks to keep down and distance manageable for their quarterback.

6 – Keep it simple when it’s time to throw

Beville looked indecisive in the pocket at TCU. I imagine he’ll be more comfortable given a week to prepare, but just the same...

Have wideout Drake Stoops run a season’s worth of quick slant and curl patterns. Have tight end Brayden Willis settle into space five yards downfield. Have Gray and Barnes swing wide and get them in space.

Don’t ignore Marvin Mims. That would be as terrible a mistake as Texas ignoring Worthy given both receivers’ histories in this game.

But shorten Mims’ routes, too, outside of the occasional play-action deep post. Run Gray and Barnes enough and Texas might just get suckered into soft coverage in deep centerfield, something Mims could eventually exploit.

7 – Return the old wrinkles

The last time Venables coached in this game, Kevin Wilson and Chuck Long were OU’s play-callers. That’s when you could count on the Sooners coming up with at least one unforeseen offensive wrinkle designed to flummox Texas’ defense.

I suggest Lebby comes up with at least two wrinkles Saturday.

Put everything on the table this week, formations included. Switzer’s wishbone. Leach’s ninja. Even Wilkinson’s split-T.

Run an odd formation now and then. Or an odd play.

Willis connected with Marcus Major for a double-pass touchdown at Nebraska. Dream up a triple pass. Or a double-pass hook-and-lateral.

Use an odd player.

Deploy freshman cornerback and 400-meters flash Gentry Williams. See if he can’t blaze past Texas’ cornerback on a go route.

Or maybe freshman quarterback Nike Evers, while not prepared to start against Texas, can make a dent in Texas somehow.

Coaches hate the term “gimmicks” but there are times they can’t win without them. OU vs. Texas feels like one of those times.

It doesn’t feel like the Sooners have any direct routes to victory, so they must find ways around both their issues and the Longhorns’ strengths.

That’s going to take some imagination and a lot more inspiration than OU displayed the past two weeks.

It always takes imagination and inspiration when faced with desperation. Let’s see what the Sooners have got.