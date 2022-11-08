Guerin Emig: Seeking signs of OU football progress with the head coach's help

NORMAN – Oklahoma is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference and just trying to get to the Cheez-It Bowl. Thus fans’ interest in the future, toward attractive recruiting classes and more attractive results and more familiar destinations like the league championship game and College Football Playoff contention.

Here’s the thing, though: Brent Venables isn’t turning over his 2022 roster. We’ll see about the transfer portal and fallout from however the Sooners finish, but there is a very good chance Venables returns more players from this year’s team than he inherited this season from last year’s Lincoln Riley-coached squad.

Those are the players who will provide the experience Venables says he is currently going without, particularly on defense. Future four- and five-star linebackers, rush ends and cornerbacks might have talent, but not enough to overcome the intital shock to their systems from Venables’ defensive demands.

All of those current OU defenders Venables referenced Tuesday, and I counted 14, are the ones who are growing up in Venables’ system. Those future four- and five-stars have no idea. Right now they are just names on Rivals’ or 247’s lists.

They certainly won’t have anything to do with the next three or four games, which can provide either much-needed momentum or much-dreaded stasis depending on how the games turn out. The current Sooners, and let’s lump the offense with the defense here since OU’s return to prominence is a team effort, have everything to do with that.

And so a very basic but also very important question to Venables at his press conference Tuesday afternoon: Where are you seeing improvement on this team?

“I’ve seen consistency on the investment part, which is where it starts, the work that you’ve got to put into it. Been really pleased with the investment part top to bottom,” the first-year head coach began.

OK, but hasn’t been in question. Venables has raved about his players’ buy-in weekly, even when they were losing 55-24 to TCU and 49-0 to Texas.

What we need to hear has more to do with Saturday football, with something Venables himself referenced during another passage of his press conference: “Effort with technique. That’s the formula for success.”

Fortunately, Venables got more football-specific with the rest of his answer.

“We were better on third down this last week. So that was an improvement from the week before. The last two weeks have been pretty good from that standpoint,” he said. “I think we’ve been running the football really well all year. We’ve been a really good unit not dropping the football. Marvin (Mims) had a few and Brayden (Willis) had one or two against Iowa State. But again we’ve done a really good job of catching the football...

“I thought we were a little better in some of our coverage stuff the last few weeks. Got our hands on some balls the last several weeks.

“The last three games, there’s a lot of things we got better at.”

We can debate the term “a lot,” but then I wasn’t asking for volume.

This being mid-November, OU not yet bowl eligible and all interested parties, whether they be coaches, players, administrators, students, fans, donors or pundits, seeking signs of progress, I figured it best to ask the coach what he thought.

Now we know.

The statistics, for what it’s worth, generally support Venables’ claims.

OU’s offense has improved rushing the ball and on third down over the three-game stretch since the Oct. 8 Texas nightmare. In terms of pass coverage, the yardage totals haven’t changed but the Sooners have pushed their interception number from four through the Texas game to 10.

“I thought we got whooped in the run game this last week,” Venables said Tuesday of OU’s 38-35 loss to Baylor.

True. But again, OU’s rush offense and defense statistical trends are better since Texas, if slightly.

The offense has been more productive, statistically, in terms of passing, running and scoring. That is reasonably encouraging since Dillon Gabriel has gone from 11 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions following the Texas games to a current stat line of 16 TDs and four picks.

To watch the Sooners play is to notice the obvious: This is a work in progress. But isn’t “progress” the key word?

Progress is what OU followers have come to expect, particularly in November, since Bob Stoops took over as head coach and handed off to Riley. Many more years than not, regardless of the team’s final record, those followers knew of progress more than they sensed it.

It isn’t as obvious related to the 2022 Sooners, Venables’ first team in place of Riley.

I thought Venables’ answer to my question might help in that regard, since it had to do with the players he coaches now, and will have on the field in the immediate future, not the ones still in high school or on other FBS teams. We can’t project those possibilities until we are further down the road.

We have an answer. It is as open to interpretation, I suppose, as OU’s overall season.