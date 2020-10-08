Guerin Emig: Run game near top of long Sooners' fix-it list heading to Dallas

The Longhorns counter with the more experienced, more productive Roschon Johnson (Texas’ leading rusher in this game last year with 95 yards) and Keaontay Ingram (Texas’ leading rusher in the 2018 regular-season game with 86 yards).

Also, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a more proven runner than counterpart Spencer Rattler, mostly because he has three years experience on the OU freshman, plus a coach who emphasizes the QB run more.

Saturday would be a good time for two things to occur from a crimson perspective: tackle consistently over four quarters, and crank up a more consistent rushing attack than what you showed in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

It isn’t just a rivalry game on the line, but potentially a season.

“This Oklahoma team, I personally feel if you go back and look at the run they’ve been on over the last four or five years, while we all point to the quarterbacks, I’ve really pointed to their offensive line and their running game,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Thursday. “That’s been the mainstay to me, their ability to dominate people at the line of scrimmage and run the football.