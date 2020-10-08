 Skip to main content
Guerin Emig: Run game near top of long Sooners' fix-it list heading to Dallas

100920-tul-spt-emigblog ourungame

Oklahoma running back T.J. Pledger (5) is tackled by Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth II (12) during the first half an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

This year we have so many questions about OU-Texas.

Which defense is going to miss more tackles?

Which quarterback is going to throw the fourth-quarter interception?

Which offensive line is going to kill a fourth-quarter drive with a holding penalty?

Which punter is going to get a kick stuffed by an unblocked rusher?

Which head coach is going to exit the Cotton Bowl and hope it’s all a bad dream?

There are so many issues stacked up you almost forget about one of the classic tells of this series – the team with the better run game almost always wins.

It has happened every year but two since 2000: 2014, when Texas outrushed OU but lost 31-26, and the 2018 regular season, when OU outrushed Texas but lost 48-45.

Who has the the better ground game heading into Saturday? Looks like Texas, which ranks No. 23 in FBS at 191.3 yards per game. OU ranks No. 57 at 122.7.

The Sooners have sorely missed Kennedy Brooks (opted out before the season) and Trey Sermon (transferred to Ohio State) through their 1-2 start. The running lanes haven’t been there because the offensive line is out of sync, and OU’s younger, inexperienced backs aren’t making things happen on their own.

The Longhorns counter with the more experienced, more productive Roschon Johnson (Texas’ leading rusher in this game last year with 95 yards) and Keaontay Ingram (Texas’ leading rusher in the 2018 regular-season game with 86 yards).

Also, quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a more proven runner than counterpart Spencer Rattler, mostly because he has three years experience on the OU freshman, plus a coach who emphasizes the QB run more.

Saturday would be a good time for two things to occur from a crimson perspective: tackle consistently over four quarters, and crank up a more consistent rushing attack than what you showed in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State.

It isn’t just a rivalry game on the line, but potentially a season.

“This Oklahoma team, I personally feel if you go back and look at the run they’ve been on over the last four or five years, while we all point to the quarterbacks, I’ve really pointed to their offensive line and their running game,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Thursday. “That’s been the mainstay to me, their ability to dominate people at the line of scrimmage and run the football.

“When you can run the football the way they have the last three years – I think they led the conference in rushing all three years (they did) – it really allows them to get into what they want to do, whether it was with Baker Mayfield or Kyler Murray or Jalen Hurts.”

This week the focus is right back on quarterback. It makes sense, especially with such an experience contrast between Rattler and Ehlinger, and with their struggling teams so dependent on both playing big in Dallas.

Herbstreit’s point about the run game is right on, though. The Sooners must have it, not just because it takes pressure off Rattler, or that it’s such a leading indicator of who wins this game.

This gets to the heart of what Riley hopes to accomplish as coordinator over a season. He can still accomplish some things this season if OU can run the ball Saturday, since running the ball against Texas typically equates to beating Texas, and the Sooners need to beat Texas to keep their season above water.

But will they run the ball in the Cotton Bowl? Or at least run the ball better than their friends from the other side of the river?

Mmm... I don’t know about that.

Video: Lincoln Riley on loss to Iowa State

Throwback Tulsa: A rivalry that began in 1900, here's every OU-Texas score

