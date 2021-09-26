Guerin Emig: Roots of Spencer Rattler's Owen Field mistreatment much deeper than an early-season slump

It is a job now. Don’t underestimate the role that plays here, and played in Saturday night’s display.

Rattler isn’t paid to play college football directly, but he does make name, image and likeness money off his college football celebrity. He is paid to sign autographs. He drives a couple brand new cars. He even has his own logo.

This doesn’t sit well with traditionalists, some of whom are hardcore OU fans. That makes Rattler an easier target when he, or his offense, goes sideways.

Others see Rattler as a more practical target. This crowd is OK with college athletes cashing in on their long-overdue NIL rights, while also realizing that NIL rights bring college athletes one step closer to being professional athletes and, as such, fairer game for criticism. However harsh.

In this sense and others, “We! Want! Ca-leb!” wasn’t some spur-of-the-moment tantrum. It wasn’t simply the end result of Rattler’s four-game slump to start this season, or his offense’s corresponding struggles, or Riley’s inability to correct the problems.