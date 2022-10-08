Guerin Emig: Rock bottom reality for Brent Venables, Sooners in historic loss to Texas

DALLAS — There are serious concerns after a day like this about Brent Venables losing his first team as a head coach, and his Oklahoma Sooners completely losing their way as a result.

But we can’t get beyond the day quite yet, this miserable afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in which Texas beat OU by a historically lopsided score ... and still one that doesn’t truthfully reflect the difference in the two teams.

It was 49-0.

It could have been 79-0.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played well, but had he been more accurate throwing to open receivers, and had he seen other open receivers he did not locate other occasions, the Longhorns would have scored faster and easier than they did.

As it was, Texas scored enough that coach Steve Sarkisian employed mercy rules in the fourth quarter, calling runs on all 10 snaps.

Flipped to OU’s offense, once the Longhorns diagnosed their opponents’ Wildcat wrinkle, which took place after the Sooners broke it out their second series, it felt like OU could have played the rest of the weekend without scoring.

I credit Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for trying something unusual in the absence of starting QB Dillon Gabriel. I understand Gabriel’s absence left OU literally shorthanded.

I also realize that Texas whipped OU so thoroughly at the line of scrimmage, and had such obvious edges in skill at running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and defensive back, that while a healthy Gabriel could have gotten the Sooners on the board, he couldn’t have prevented catastrophe.

The last time this severe a reality crashed down on a Sooner football team in the Cotton Bowl was 2005. Texas strolled 45-12.

That felt like a nail-biter compared to what happened Saturday.

Venables dealt with the Vince Young Show in ’05 as defensive coordinator. It drove him batspit, his being one of the most competitive people I have ever encountered.

And so that left me wondering something after 49-0: Was this a shock to his system?

“Shock? I don’t know about shock,” Venables answered. “When you’re a competitor and you’re used to success, whether it’s this game or any game, there’s a standard of performance that you’re fighting and competing for every single day. So when you come up short as a coach or as a team, it’s incredibly disappointing.

“Shocked? Nothing shocks me.”

Saturday had better shock him.

OU prevented Texas ace wide receiver Xavier Worthy from repeating his 261-yard 2021 showcase against the Sooners, but let wideout Jordan Whittington, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and a few other Ewers targets roam free.

And while the Texas run game never popped anything longer than 26 yards, five different backs, future first-round pick Bijan Robinson included, ripped off double-digit gainers.

The Longhorns welcomed back Ewers from his month-old injury against Alabama, but they could have inflicted the same damage with backup Hudson Card. It would have been just as routine a surgery.

Sarkisian called some tricky misdirection plays in the first half, then bagged anything of any substance after going up 28-0.

A telling postgame from Sarkisian and his players: Not one time during the winners’ 20-minute podium appearance did anyone say anything complementary about their opponent. It wasn’t a violation of rivalry etiquette so much as an accurate reflection of the proceedings.

Players and coordinators spoke during OU’s postgame, but there wasn’t much need to hear from anyone but the head coach.

“Coaching and getting them ready, that responsibility starts with me,” Venables said, “and we obviously did a very poor job of that ... The accountability begins and ends with me.”

Venables recognizes the problem, but the key is finding a solution. He needs to nurse Gabriel back to health, yes, but there are deeper-rooted issues.

He needs to figure this out. Fast. There are no patsies in this year’s Big 12 Conference, just a stacked deck from one Saturday to the next.

Venables needs to figure even more out after this season, whether that’s personnel in his roster or staff, or his own tactical or motivational methods as a head coach

We should allow him to learn from any mistakes, this being his first shot at the big chair. We should allow him time to rebuild an OU foundation looking more exposed, and more devastated by Lincoln Riley’s and several 2021 players’ departures, every week.

Venables referenced looking “at everything” before leaving Dallas on Saturday.

He also got back to the matter at hand and said: “Having been on the right side of it (OU-Texas) three or four times, it’s never as bad as it seems and never as good as it seems. Right now, it’s not good.”

The record reflects Saturday was worse for the Sooners than it has ever been in this game.

And while the reality of their rebuild is setting in like the first aches of appendicitis, nothing hits harder than a 49-0 loss to Texas.

We’ll see how Venables goes about this season’s navigation and future seasons’ construction. But know this: Saturday must signify rock bottom for him and his program.