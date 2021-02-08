Guerin Emig: Remembering Lew Hill and his impact on Oklahoma basketball

Hill’s signature relationship was with Isaiah Cousins, who Hill recruited to Norman from his home town of Mount Vernon, New York.

Cousins was a sweet if mercurial soul who I got around to profiling during the ’16 postseason. When I asked Hill what he wanted readers to know about the young man, he answered: “He’s a great kid. Sometimes when you have an edge, people misinterpret that as you’re a bad kid. It just means everybody comes from different environments. That edge, if you’ve been in New York, it’s a whole lot. That’s survival mode.

“But he’s just as fun and loving... He loves to dance more than anything. Him and Buddy (Hield) with their reggae music... Does he have an edge? Yeah. He’s got a heart, too.”

That’s insight born of connecting. The most valuable coaches connect with their players so they can coach and guide them.