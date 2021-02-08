Guerin Emig: Remembering Lew Hill and his impact on Oklahoma basketball

The week of Oklahoma’s 2016 Final Four appearance, Lon Kruger laid out the reasons behind OU’s five-year ascent since he had arrived from UNLV. It was players, mostly, their skill and effort. Resources. Administrative support.
Kruger closed by saying: “Something that’s gone unnoticed is the job coach Crutchfield, coach Henson and coach Hill have done.”
His staff. Of course.
Today we should notice Lew Hill. We should remember him.
Hill, who left OU to be head coach at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley right after that ’16 Final Four run, died Sunday at the age of 55. He had coached UTRGV the night before. Cause of death was unknown, the university said.
“As good a coach as he was, and he had an impact on a lot of young people, he was even more impactful as a husband and a father and a friend to so many people,” a shaken Kruger said Monday morning. “He was a relationships guy. He was all about people and doing things for others. He will very, very much be missed.”
Kruger just spoke to Hill last week about UTRGV’s contention for first place in the Western Athletic Conference. The Vaqueros were making their own ascent. A little better each year. A lot of positive vibes. It felt familiar.
“Yeah... Just... He had done such a good job,” Kruger said.
We’re more familiar with the work Hill did at OU. I’m certainly familiar. I covered the Sooners for the World those five years. I know how instrumental he was.
Hill made big-picture contributions recruiting, scouting and coaching. He did smaller things, too. I remember those more.
Helping TaShawn Thomas out of a mini slump in the practice gym at 9 one 2015 morning. Helping Christian James manage the loss of a high school friend in a car accident during OU’s 2016 postseason run. Even helping blend Chris Crutchfield into the program when Crutchfield arrived from Oral Roberts in 2011.
“When ‘Crutch’ first came here, he didn’t understand that we don’t really yell. We don’t curse,” Hill said once.
It wasn’t Kruger’s way, and so it wasn’t Hill’s.
Hill was as understated as his boss. I picture him in the practice gym, just off the sideline, watching the Sooners scrimmage with one foot on the seat of a metal folding chair, leaning his 6-foot-5 body down on his elbow atop his knee atop his foot atop the chair.
Hill would stand there barely saying anything, but watching everything so intently. He seemed tuned in deeper than anyone in the gym, with the possible exception of the head coach.
“He was terrific as a coach,” Kruger remembered. “He was a terrific recruiter because of his relationship skills.”
Hill’s signature relationship was with Isaiah Cousins, who Hill recruited to Norman from his home town of Mount Vernon, New York.
Cousins was a sweet if mercurial soul who I got around to profiling during the ’16 postseason. When I asked Hill what he wanted readers to know about the young man, he answered: “He’s a great kid. Sometimes when you have an edge, people misinterpret that as you’re a bad kid. It just means everybody comes from different environments. That edge, if you’ve been in New York, it’s a whole lot. That’s survival mode.
“But he’s just as fun and loving... He loves to dance more than anything. Him and Buddy (Hield) with their reggae music... Does he have an edge? Yeah. He’s got a heart, too.”
That’s insight born of connecting. The most valuable coaches connect with their players so they can coach and guide them.
“You want to be around people like Lew, who genuinely cares about all of his players and all of those around him. The relationships, not just the basketball skill part of it, but the preparation for life,” Kruger said. “Lew was huge in helping prepare in terms of not only doing the work on the court, but also understanding relationships with others, responsibility to others in the classroom, community and every way.”
At UTRGV Hill set this example by, according to the university’s release on his passing, delivering breakfast tacos around campus, promoting diabetes awareness at Vaqueros home games and promoting a storytime series by positing a video of him and his daughter reading a children’s book together.
“I talked to Eddie Fogler when we hired Lew at UNLV in 2004. From that point on... You see the birth of two of his kids and watch them grow. One is a sophomore now in high school. One is a seventh grader,” Kruger said. “As much as Lew will be missed, we quickly turn to the impact it has on the rest of the family, Renee and the two kids. It’s just sad on every front.”
Yes it is. I was very sad when I heard the news Sunday night.
I can’t offer any new details on Hill’s passing. I’m just here to help process that he’s gone. It helps to remember him.
Lew Hill should be remembered for his influence on OU basketball, and on some of the young men who played there.