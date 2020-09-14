Guerin Emig: Ranking Big 12 football teams under these conditions is crazy, but here goes crazy...

Judging from the Longhorns’ offensive show in their opener, new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich will be great for Texas.

Next scheduled game: Sept. 26 at Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m.

3 – Oklahoma State

Last game: We haven’t seen the Cowboys yet.

Next scheduled game: Saturday vs. Tulsa, 11 a.m.

Chuba Hubbard was asked last week about the 7-day delay of the season opener.

“Whether we play today, tomorrow, next week, five months from now, I’m going to be ready,” he fired back.

This is a running back who piled up 256 yards and three touchdowns against the Golden Hurricane last year. To hear him speak so assertively last week is to imagine he might go for 356 and six scores Saturday in Stillwater.

4 – Baylor

Last game: It was supposed to be Saturday against Louisiana Tech. Two things intervened – COVID-19 and Hurricane Laura.