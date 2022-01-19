Guerin Emig: Porter Moser is going to succeed at OU, but ruthless Big 12 does make a first-year coach sweat

“He is incredibly detail oriented,” Sooners big man Tanner Groves said. “We’ve got to get things 100 percent perfect. I think it’s a great way to coach. It’s a great way to learn. If you get something just slightly wrong, then we’ve got to do it again until we get it right.”

The problem isn’t really the coach or his new team. It’s his new conference.

The Big 12 is a monster to navigate for Naismith Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and his lineup of multi-year veterans. For a rookie coach employing a combination of Kruger role players, transfer portal pick-ups, two freshmen and a junior-college reserve center?

This league is Godzilla meets Thanos.

Moser’s Sooners played Self’s Kansas Jayhawks very well Tuesday night. They didn’t shoot the ball spectacularly, but their 43-percent clip wasn’t far beneath Kansas’ 47.4.

Otherwise, OU got to the free throw line three times as much, scored 8 more points in the paint despite the presence of KU body-builder David McCormack, had 6 more second-chance points while playing KU virtually even on the boards, had 5 more fast-break points while winning the turnover battle, and had 4 more bench points.