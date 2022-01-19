Guerin Emig: Porter Moser is going to succeed at OU, but ruthless Big 12 does make a first-year coach sweat

Porter Moser wants this to work so badly.
Look at Oklahoma’s first-year basketball coach burn 5,000 calories per game up and down his bench. Follow him over to the north end of the Lloyd Noble Center and watch him work OU’s students like they were recruits.
Listen to him.
“I’m on a mission to fill this arena every night,” Moser said this week. “I was surprised to hear that the student body wasn’t there at all the games. But now they are. They’re coming.”
Keep listening.
“I just love the people at the University of Oklahoma and the people of Norman,” he said. “I love the energy of this university. I love the energy of the people here, the people of Oklahoma.”
This is going to work, I believe, as effectively as Lon Kruger’s 10-year rein as Sooners coach worked prior to Moser’s arrival last April. Moser seems as impressive a tactician as Kruger. His personality, while 180-degrees opposite from Kruger’s, is as agreeable.
It’s just that this might require a year’s patience.
Moser has done well to piece together his first OU roster. He is coaching as hard as Pete Carroll chews gum. The Sooners’ 12-6 overall record, their 1-3 narrow-margins Big 12 Conference mark and their No. 36 ranking in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) are proof of that.
“He is incredibly detail oriented,” Sooners big man Tanner Groves said. “We’ve got to get things 100 percent perfect. I think it’s a great way to coach. It’s a great way to learn. If you get something just slightly wrong, then we’ve got to do it again until we get it right.”
The problem isn’t really the coach or his new team. It’s his new conference.
The Big 12 is a monster to navigate for Naismith Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and his lineup of multi-year veterans. For a rookie coach employing a combination of Kruger role players, transfer portal pick-ups, two freshmen and a junior-college reserve center?
This league is Godzilla meets Thanos.
Moser’s Sooners played Self’s Kansas Jayhawks very well Tuesday night. They didn’t shoot the ball spectacularly, but their 43-percent clip wasn’t far beneath Kansas’ 47.4.
Otherwise, OU got to the free throw line three times as much, scored 8 more points in the paint despite the presence of KU body-builder David McCormack, had 6 more second-chance points while playing KU virtually even on the boards, had 5 more fast-break points while winning the turnover battle, and had 4 more bench points.
What separated the teams, and won the game for Kansas, was the guard tandem of Christian Braun and Ochai Ogbaji. Braun scored 15 points, drilled a decisive 3 with 13 seconds remaining and dropped in two free throws with five ticks left. Ogbaji scored all 10 of his points in the final 5:37, including back-to-back 3s after OU led 56-52 and a driving layup to shove KU ahead 60-58 at the 1:04 mark.
The Sooners have good players, but they don’t have Braun or Ogbaji.
They have impact transfers, but not on the level of Baylor’s James Akinjo, Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington or Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams.
They have promising freshmen, but not with the shine of Baylor five-star Kendall Brown.
They have experience, but lack the crunch-time moxie Sean McNeil gives West Virginia, Terrence Shannon gives Texas Tech, Marcus Carr gives Texas or Ogbaji and Braun give Kansas.
It takes all of the above to survive this year’s Big 12, and I use “survive” literally. Just look at those NET rankings: Baylor is No. 5, Kansas is No. 9, Texas Tech is No. 14, Texas is No. 19 and Iowa State is No. 23.
All 10 Big 12 teams are in the NET’s top 65, compared to nine from the 14-team SEC, eight from the Big Ten, seven from the Big East, and five from the ACC and Pac-12.
The SEC’s lowest-ranked team is Georgia at No. 230. The Big East’s is Georgetown at No. 212. The Pac-12’s is Oregon State at No. 207. The Big Ten’s is Nebraska at No. 201. The ACC’s is Pittsburgh at No. 188.
The Big 12’s lowest-ranked team is Kansas State at No. 65. The Wildcats just won at Texas after upsetting Texas Tech last Saturday.
I mean, this is see-it-to-believe-it stuff.
Moser did marvelously at Loyola Chicago before moving to OU. He also coached in a Missouri Valley Conference, where you’ll find one team in the NET’s top 65 (Moser’s old Ramblers) and one ranked No. 311.
We knew this was going to be an adjustment when Moser took over the Sooners last spring. We figured he would eventually adjust because he had too proven a track record, too strong a reputation and too many tanks of energy not to.
What we didn’t know was that Moser’s first crack at this would be inside a conference as relentless as the winter wind from his sweet home Chicago.
This is going to work.
But gracious does the Big 12 make a rookie coach sweat.