Guerin Emig: Porter Moser arrives as OU basketball coach with promise, momentum, virtue and some risk

That was Kruger 10 years ago. Castiglione needed someone he could trust to both rebuild OU’s sagging program and spruce up the Sooners’ image. Kruger had a 25-year track record of accomplishing both tasks at multiple high-profile programs.

Moser has coached at Arkansas-Little Rock, Illinois State and Loyola. He did well at UALR and became a national hit at Loyola. He was fired after a four-year run at Illinois State.

The percentages look good. Moser has won 293 college games and is 52 games over .500.

The question: Will those percentages translate at Moser’s first high-major job?

Loyola got a lot of March Madness attention because of guard Clayton Custer, big man Cameron Krutwig and superfan Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.

Moser was the one pulling the magic strings, though. He was doing so on the strength of a defense that was as oppressive as Sister Jean was adorable.

Can Moser smother Big 12 offenses like he did Missouri Valley ones? Loyola blanketed Kansas State to reach the ’18 Final Four. The Ramblers bottled up Illinois to make the recent Sweet 16. That’s encouraging.