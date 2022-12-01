Guerin Emig: Pop a cork over CFP expansion, never mind the ridiculous wait

The only problem with Thursday’s news of College Football Playoff expansion from four to 12 teams beginning with the 2024 season is that last part. We have to wait another two years for the healthiest game changer since they started tearing out thin layers of Astroturf cemented to concrete foundations.

Otherwise, pop a cork for progress.

Beginning in ’24, the likes of Boise State, Coastal Carolina and Tulane don’t just dream of crashing Alabama’s, Ohio State’s and Clemson’s gates, they can actually do it as one of the six highest-ranked conference champions guaranteed a Playoff bid. Cinderella, the most charming element of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, is finally granted a football dance.

Maybe Cinderella gets her slippers muddied by Alabama, Ohio State or Clemson in the first round of the 12-team field, or maybe we should respect 2018 UMBC basketball a little more. Or 2016 Coastal Carolina baseball. Pretty cool that games are actually played and preconceived notions are shattered sometimes.

Beginning in ’24 there is a reality where Ohio U play The Ohio State U on a frosty December night in Columbus, since first-round CFP games involving seeds 5-12 will be hosted by higher seeds. The Buckeyes could win 56-2 and we’d still get the beautiful snapshot of The Horseshoe in postseason glory for the very first time.

A 12-team Playoff allows the common fan into the postseason. He no longer has to drain his savings account to fly across the country to watch Penn State in a CFP Rose Bowl. He can drive to Beaver Stadium instead, and even have a few bills leftover to tailgate.

A 12-team Playoff introduces student sections to the postseason. That will be a sight at Notre Dame Stadium far superior to any (insert corporation)-sponsored Irish student group crammed behind the goal posts at four-team CFP semifinals.

Louder stadiums bring higher drama. So do greater numbers of games, and this is where a 12-team Playoff ultimately rings the bell. It isn’t so much about “who gets in?” but “how many get in?” A being a byproduct of B.

The four-team Playoff boxes out a ridiculous number of competitors by numbers alone. It’s so absurd that we celebrate USC potentially getting in Sunday like we celebrated Michigan getting in last year.

The four-team Playoff is so rigidly exclusive that it has turned two of the richest, most traditional programs in the sport into Little Engines That Could. It is an enterprise where Alabama has become Amazon, Ohio State Wal-Mart and Clemson Coca-Cola.

Imagine the moms and pops we have missed out on.

Or don’t, since Chris Hummer has done so for us.

Hummer, a national college football writer for 247Sports, showed us last September what a 12-team Playoff would have looked like had it been around since the beginning of the CFP era in 2014.

Among the qualifiers in that format: Kansas State, TCU, Arizona, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Houston, Stanford, Colorado, Wisconsin, Western Michigan, Washington, UCF, Memphis, Utah, Iowa State, Indiana, Coastal Carolina, Pitt, Michigan State, Texas A&M and... drum roll... Oklahoma State in 2021.

Last September, the same week Hummer shared his research, OSU coach Mike Gundy considered Playoff expansion and said: “You have to be a little careful that you don’t change it to where people aren’t as interested in watching the game because they know, ‘Well, there’s 12 teams that can get in, so if these two teams play and this team loses, they can still get in later on during the year.’

“That’s not the case right now, so that’s why everybody watches every game.”

I’d argue that everybody watches every game because we are as obsessed with football in this country as we are with ranch dressing. That won’t change with a 12-team Playoff, unless viewership actually increases.

Look at that list of teams from the past eight years again. Consider a list of teams simply who have simply competed for a 12-team CFP bid throughout those Octobers and Novembers.

Now we aren’t relegating the overwhelming majority of college football teams to play for rivalry trophies, winning records, coaches’ jobs or pride over the course of a mid-to-late season.

Now we get these teams to schedule better early-season nonconference games, since one September loss no longer undercuts anyone’s four-team Playoff chances.

Now we get players to invest a little harder a little longer. Beginning in ’24, we should get more of them to put off NFL Draft declarations, since players on eight additional teams will be playing for much higher stakes than a Spot Bilt Shoelaces Bowl come December.

Bowls host the quarterfinals and semifinals in ’24. Fans who still want empty their accounts and sun in Florida, Arizona or California may do so. Players can still be feted in gift suites and on excursions at these games.

There’s just so much more to play for when it comes to actual football.

Where there is more in December and January, there will be more in August, September and all points of a season. Drama, intrigue, controversy, heroism, you name it.

Twelve is greater than four. It’s stunning it took college football so long to work this out.

Let’s not care about the politics, interests, feelings and other barriers behind that mistake. Not today. Not with the news official and progress finally in order.

Let’s just thank heavens for simple math instead.