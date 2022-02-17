Guerin Emig: Perrion Winfrey vents about Alex Grinch's substitution patterns to Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard

Coaches and players towed the line in response to our questions.

“There is a give-and-take at some point where you have to make plays,” Grinch said in late September. “Our chief goal is to not have all guys simply survive Saturday. Taking them out of the game not to give them rest but to get them to play their best.”

Beyond the season and now beyond the program having turned pro, Winfrey put things bluntly during his recent appearance on “The Oklahoma Breakdown” podcast co-hosted by former Sooners Teddy Lehman and Gabe Ikard.

“(One) thing that was pissing us off was the rotation,” Winfrey said. “When I wanna get out of the game, let me tap my head and come out. You don’t have to take us out, like, every three plays.

“We were trying to tell him (Grinch), ‘Yo, I need to get into a rhythm. I’m going in for three plays and then I won’t see the field for, like, two drives. When I go back in, my legs (are) cold, my hips (are) tight. Let us get hot. Like, that’s how I play the game. Once I get hot, ain’t no cooling me down.’”

