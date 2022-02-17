Guerin Emig: Perrion Winfrey vents about Alex Grinch's substitution patterns to Teddy Lehman, Gabe Ikard

Last Aug. 31 as Oklahoma’s football opener approached, Alex Grinch touched on player rotation for his Sooner defense.
“I think we’ll see in the vicinity of eight guys rotating on the interior of the defensive line...” the coordinator said. “I think we’ll play three different defensive ends. I think we’ll play three different rush linebackers. That’s not typical.”
Not by recent OU defensive standards, no. And it sounded good at the time. It sounded like Grinch and staff had built enough depth where standouts like linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey and rush end/linebacker Nik Bonitto could rest with less of a team drop-off.
So the season started. The defense played well in September, crumpled some in October and then couldn’t prevent two losses in November.
Grinch followed through on his rotation plan, for linebackers and defensive backs as well as linemen. Shouldn’t the defense have strengthened as a result? Wasn’t that the idea behind all of the rotating?
Was it possible the Sooners actually over-rotated and kept A-list players on the sidelines too often? Fans looking for reasons behind OU’s underachieving football were convinced that was true. Media wondered whether it was.
Coaches and players towed the line in response to our questions.
“There is a give-and-take at some point where you have to make plays,” Grinch said in late September. “Our chief goal is to not have all guys simply survive Saturday. Taking them out of the game not to give them rest but to get them to play their best.”
Beyond the season and now beyond the program having turned pro, Winfrey put things bluntly during his recent appearance on “The Oklahoma Breakdown” podcast co-hosted by former Sooners Teddy Lehman and Gabe Ikard.
“(One) thing that was pissing us off was the rotation,” Winfrey said. “When I wanna get out of the game, let me tap my head and come out. You don’t have to take us out, like, every three plays.
“We were trying to tell him (Grinch), ‘Yo, I need to get into a rhythm. I’m going in for three plays and then I won’t see the field for, like, two drives. When I go back in, my legs (are) cold, my hips (are) tight. Let us get hot. Like, that’s how I play the game. Once I get hot, ain’t no cooling me down.’”
Very interesting.
For what it’s worth, Grinch came out of OU’s shoddy defensive performance in a 37-31 win at Kansas State Oct. 2 saying: “Not one guy came up Saturday and said, ‘Coach, don’t take me out of the game.’ Didn’t happen one time. ‘Please don’t take me out.’”
Meanwhile, head coach Lincoln Riley referred to the Sooners’ nine-games-in-nine-weeks start to their season as absolutely the right rationale for all of the subbing.
“The most difficult thing in playing a lot of guys... It’s kind of twofold,” he said Sept. 21. “Probably the communication and just the rotations and guys getting settled in, the continuity, all of that. Can that be tougher? Yes.
“But at the same time, guys being fresh, especially in temperatures like the other day... There’s benefits, too.”
Was over-subbing a prime explanation for OU’s strange 2021 season? Probably better to suggest it’s one of many explanations. So much broke weird last fall.
But in light of Winfrey’s comments? Sure makes you wonder what in the (bleep) was goin’ on even more.