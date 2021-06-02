Guerin Emig: Patty Gasso as the grind catches up with so many storied coaches: 'I'm not going anywhere anytime soon'

Patty Gasso still grabs a softball and throws football routes to her Oklahoma players before games.
She still burns to win when the games start, something crystalized in Bedlam a few weeks ago when a lousy call at third base got her ejected.
She’s still Team Mom to the Sooners, not Team Grandma.
“We go get our lashes done together,” Jocelyn Alo, OU’s National Player of the Year, said.
This is all well and good as the No. 1 Sooners begin the Women’s College World Series against James Madison Thursday at 11 a.m.
The connection between the 59-year-old Gasso, who might have been as Californian as a surf board when she took the OU job in 1995 but now fits Oklahoma like a rowboat, enhances the Sooners’ shot at a fifth national championship under her management.
“I absolutely adore my team,” Gasso said Wednesday on WCWS press day. “I look forward to coming out and seeing them every day. I get no more joy, except maybe for my grandkids, than watching my team compete, this team compete, at every level on every stage. I can’t enough of watching them play.”
She takes delight and comfort in her records-obliterating squad. She is at ease watching Alo, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and the lot. It should make her job easier in Oklahoma City this week.
That’s quite a gift considering the tension that always crackles across Hall of Fame Stadium during this spectacle.
That’s quite a gift considering the tension that accompanies big-time college coaching.
“This job is an absolute grind,” Gasso recognized. “Whether you’re a softball coach or a basketball coach, it’s a grind.”
The grind can bring a coach to a crossroads, like it did OU coaching staples Sherri Coale and Lon Kruger recently. Fifteen minutes before Gasso’s media appearance Wednesday, reports circulated that Mike Krzyzewski would retire after one more Duke basketball season.
I was going to ask Gasso about her pitching staff before Stadium’s Jeff Goodman broke the Coach K bombshell. Then I thought of Coale and Kruger.
Then I double-checked Gasso’s timeline and lifted my jaw from the floor when I realized a few things:
OU football was transitioning from Gary Gibbs to John Blake when Gasso came to Norman via Long Beach City College. Bob Stoops was still Kansas State co-defensive coordinator. Lincoln Riley was 11 years old and chasing the ice cream truck in Muleshoe, Texas.
OU men’s basketball was still getting used to Kelvin Sampson and life after Billy Tubbs. OU women’s basketball hadn’t yet heard of Coale. Burl Plunkett was on that job.
The Sooners were still playing softball at Reeves Park in ’95, across the street where the stadium sits now. Gasso might have worried whether the scorekeeper would show up then.
Now she ponders overflow seating outside 1,378-capacity Marita Hynes Field. She envisions what the ballpark might look like after a planned $25 million renovation.
Gasso has come such a long way. She has accomplished so much on her journey.
After seeing the Krzyzewski news, and considering the direction the pandemic has taken everyone, and considering the direction college athletics is taking coaches thanks to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness and countless other headaches...
I wondered Wednesday if Gasso ever thought about that crossroads in her journey, like those basketball coaches did.
“I am very happy for coach Kruger and coach Coale. It’s a grind,” she said. “But to be quite honest, I love the grind. It’s hard. It’s challenging. It takes you away from your family and does a lot of things like that. But until I am tired of the grind I’m going to keep grinding.
“I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. I’m happy with what I’m doing.”
Alo foreshadowed those comments a moment earlier when she said: “I think coach doesn’t want to leave us because she loves us so much. She genuinely enjoys what she does.”
That’s a beautiful thing for OU softball fans to hear on the eve of the Women’s College World Series, where the Sooners pursue both a national title and a place in softball history.
That’s beautifully reassuring given the toll it takes for a coach to stay at the top of her game.
It caught up with Stoops four years ago and with Coale and Kruger this spring.
As the softball Sooners run their pass routes, run-rule their opponents and then run out to treat themselves for their efforts, it doesn’t sound like it’s anywhere close to catching up with Gasso.