Guerin Emig: Patty Gasso as the grind catches up with so many storied coaches: 'I'm not going anywhere anytime soon'

The Sooners were still playing softball at Reeves Park in ’95, across the street where the stadium sits now. Gasso might have worried whether the scorekeeper would show up then.

Now she ponders overflow seating outside 1,378-capacity Marita Hynes Field. She envisions what the ballpark might look like after a planned $25 million renovation.

Gasso has come such a long way. She has accomplished so much on her journey.

After seeing the Krzyzewski news, and considering the direction the pandemic has taken everyone, and considering the direction college athletics is taking coaches thanks to the transfer portal and name, image and likeness and countless other headaches...

I wondered Wednesday if Gasso ever thought about that crossroads in her journey, like those basketball coaches did.

“I am very happy for coach Kruger and coach Coale. It’s a grind,” she said. “But to be quite honest, I love the grind. It’s hard. It’s challenging. It takes you away from your family and does a lot of things like that. But until I am tired of the grind I’m going to keep grinding.

“I’m not going anywhere anytime soon. I’m happy with what I’m doing.”