Guerin Emig: OU's Marvin Johnson takes "looong road" to heroic Bedlam moment

NORMAN — Tanner Groves danced with the RUF-NEKS. Porter Moser invited the pom squad to his courtside CBS interview.
But the most telling scene following Oklahoma’s 66-62 overtime victory over Oklahoma State Saturday was the hero bear-hugging the man in the homemade white No. 5 T-shirt.
The hero was Marvin Johnson, the Sooners’ No. 5, the senior guard who had just stolen OSU’s inbound pass and raced to the other end for a game-sealing layup.
“A dagger,” Johnson called it.
The play saved OU from ignominious defeat.
The Sooners squandered an 11-point lead in the final four minutes and a 7-point cushion in the final two minutes of regulation. They nearly lost a fifth straight game and a fifth straight to OSU. They nearly lost their final shred of hope for an NCAA Tournament bid, short of winning the Big 12 Tournament.
Johnson’s inbound interception, with OU ahead 64-62 and :19 on the clock, changed that script.
“I told our guys Thursday when we started prepping and again before the game that I thought he would play with an edge,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said of Johnson.
Not just because Johnson grew up in Oklahoma and knows all about Bedlam.
Let’s return to that postgame embrace and the man in the No. 5 T-shirt.
“Marvin has had a looong road to get here,” said Braxton, Johnson’s older brother. “He’s been alone on the road, in school. Trying to get through that without having any family on the road, that’s tough.
“He went to Ardmore his freshman and sophomore year. He played a little bit his junior year then he went to Edmond North. He won a state championship there. Then he went to Coffeyville (the Kansas community college) for two years. Then he went to Eastern Illinois for two years. Now he’s here.”
Braxton says he has kept Marvin moving forward since Marvin was an eighth grader and in awe that Braxton, then a high school senior, could dunk.
“He always said he wished he could dunk,” Braxton said. “I said, ‘Bro, your time is coming. It’s coming.’”
It came Saturday afternoon at the Lloyd Noble Center.
“I really wanted to dunk it,” Marvin said of his decisive layup, “but my ankle was hurting.”
Another layer of perseverance here: Johnson is still healing from an ankle injury suffered at Auburn Jan. 29.
“It was rough,” Braxton said. “Just when he was getting in the rotation.”
Braxton’s message then: “It’s not too late.”
Marvin got it. He attacked rehabilitation and stayed engaged.
“Coach, I’m ready,” Marvin insisted.
“Marv, your ankle is swollen,” Moser said.
Back to work he went.
Marvin played 10 minutes in OU’s loss at Texas Tech last Tuesday. Saturday, with several Sooners “exhausted” by Moser’s definition and others in foul trouble, he played a season-high 30 minutes off the bench and contributed season highs of 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.
“He got his opportunity and took advantage of it,” Moser said. “And boy did it help us.”
“A guy who works that hard deserves that,” Groves said. “I’m proud of him.”
Nobody was prouder than the dude in the No. 5 T-shirt.
“It’s mind-boggling how if you stay after something, the outcome you get,” Braxton said. “No one really knows Marvin, but I’m telling you, that’s a player right there. If he has a chance to shine, he will.
“I believe now is his time. It’s never too late.”