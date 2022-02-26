Guerin Emig: OU's Marvin Johnson takes "looong road" to heroic Bedlam moment

Another layer of perseverance here: Johnson is still healing from an ankle injury suffered at Auburn Jan. 29.

“It was rough,” Braxton said. “Just when he was getting in the rotation.”

Braxton’s message then: “It’s not too late.”

Marvin got it. He attacked rehabilitation and stayed engaged.

“Coach, I’m ready,” Marvin insisted.

“Marv, your ankle is swollen,” Moser said.

Back to work he went.

Marvin played 10 minutes in OU’s loss at Texas Tech last Tuesday. Saturday, with several Sooners “exhausted” by Moser’s definition and others in foul trouble, he played a season-high 30 minutes off the bench and contributed season highs of 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

“He got his opportunity and took advantage of it,” Moser said. “And boy did it help us.”

“A guy who works that hard deserves that,” Groves said. “I’m proud of him.”

Nobody was prouder than the dude in the No. 5 T-shirt.