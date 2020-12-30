Guerin Emig: OU's dominance of Florida sets up glorious possibilities for 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma pummeled the relatively toothless Gators to win the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night, and that was a shame. Florida’s missing players and Kyle Trask’s wayward aim gave analysts an out in explaining the Sooners’ 55-20 demolition job at AT&T Stadium.

The truth beneath the excuses?

The Sooners were freaking good.

They made a mess of Trask in the first quarter and a mess of Florida’s defense most of the game. They posted a score and a victory margin straight out of OU’s 2008 regular season, and yardage numbers, particularly on the ground, from any Barry Switzer season.

When you finish a game with your second and third quarterbacks, your second kicker and ball-carriers you didn’t know were on the team, and they push you over 50 points and within a first down of 700 yards, you know it has been a glorious night.

So it was that before the Sooners closed up their long haul of a season, they climbed onto a stage at one end of the field and danced with their new trophies.

It was nice to see them cut loose, given everything they have been through since March. It was only fair that they did so, given their dominance of Florida at the end of their nine-month slog.