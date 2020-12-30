Guerin Emig: OU's dominance of Florida sets up glorious possibilities for 2021

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oklahoma pummeled the relatively toothless Gators to win the Cotton Bowl Wednesday night, and that was a shame. Florida’s missing players and Kyle Trask’s wayward aim gave analysts an out in explaining the Sooners’ 55-20 demolition job at AT&T Stadium.
The truth beneath the excuses?
The Sooners were freaking good.
They made a mess of Trask in the first quarter and a mess of Florida’s defense most of the game. They posted a score and a victory margin straight out of OU’s 2008 regular season, and yardage numbers, particularly on the ground, from any Barry Switzer season.
When you finish a game with your second and third quarterbacks, your second kicker and ball-carriers you didn’t know were on the team, and they push you over 50 points and within a first down of 700 yards, you know it has been a glorious night.
So it was that before the Sooners closed up their long haul of a season, they climbed onto a stage at one end of the field and danced with their new trophies.
It was nice to see them cut loose, given everything they have been through since March. It was only fair that they did so, given their dominance of Florida at the end of their nine-month slog.
This was the type of show that blows the mind eight or nine months into the future. Where do we set our expectations for the 2021 Sooners, with so many of the players on display Wednesday night due to return next fall?
Big 12 Conference favorite? Well, sure. That goes without saying.
Oklahoma State and Iowa State shouldn’t fade. Texas played well the other night at the Alamo Bowl. But OU football in the Big 12 is the sport’s version of a gimme putt.
National championship favorite? Surely not. That’s not OU’s fault. That’s on Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State for separating from the pack. A 35-point Cotton Bowl triumph doesn’t change college football’s coldest reality outside Tuscaloosa, Clemson and Columbus.
Better to start with College Football Playoff contender.
A lot can happen between now and the ’21 CFP, but given what we saw Wednesday night, given some hints dropped over OU’s eight-game winning streak since last Oct. 3, a spot in next year’s Football Four fits the Sooners well.
Center Creed Humphrey and defensive end Ronnie Perkins teamed up to shower Lincoln Riley with Gatorade as the JerryWorld clock expired. That is likely to be Humphrey’s final act as a Sooner. It could be Perkins’ as well, given he, like Humphrey, is an NFL draft-eligible junior.
Those are two cornerstone players, sure, but probably the only ones Riley will have to worry about departing early.
Riley welcomes back the majority of the offense that lit up the Gators, quarterback Spencer Rattler, Rattler’s cadre of receivers and the majority of OU’s offensive linemen included.
Cotton Bowl MVP Rhamondre Stevenson was among the few seniors on Wednesday night’s depth chart, but he could utilize the NCAA’s pandemic-related 2020 eligibility waiver and return. Even if he doesn’t, there is buzz that 2020 opt-out Kennedy Brooks could come back, and if that doesn’t happen the damage running backs Marcus Major and Seth McGowan did to Florida bodes very well.
The three defenders who intercepted Trask in the first quarter should return. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch discovered several playmakers this season, both in back and up front. Again, the majority of those Sooners are due back.
Riley referenced it himself in a grateful postgame media appearance — the Sooners have spent a lot of time since Oct. 3 building toward something that has the potential to carry far beyond 55-20 over Florida.
“We’ll certainly be excited to be back,” Riley said in a nod to next season. “I like where the attitude and environment in our program is... It’s going to be a great challenge to continue to climb, but we all sense the opportunity ahead of us.”
The work put in to manage this bizarre, strenuous season is finished. The Sooners have something big, bright and impressive to show for it as of Wednesday night.
Bigger, brighter and more impressive possibilities must wait for the time being, but goodness did they crystallize in the Cotton Bowl.