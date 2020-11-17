Guerin Emig: OU's Bedlam success in hands of receivers who must live up to recent stratospheric standard

Before them, there were OU all-timers Ryan Broyles, who accounted for much of the Sooners’ hamstrung offense in ’09, and Jermaine Gresham, who rang up 158 yards in ’08.

Would Riley feel more secure about Saturday night with a receiver of that ridiculous caliber? Or even an established go-to guy to help Rattler manage OSU’s thorny defense?

“I feel good about the guys we have,” he asserted Tuesday. “They’ve made a lot of plays. I think we’re getting better quickly, those guys included.

“You’d like to line up with 11 Hall of Famers, but that’s the nature of the beast. Each year you have what you have. I like what we have.”

He should. OU’s receivers are obviously talented.

They’re just relatively unproven, with no All-American standout in the bunch. Yet.

“I think we’re in the process of turning a lot of that talent, and guys that are flashing and doing some really good things, into really consistent and potentially elite players,” Riley said. “I like the progression we’re on. I like the players we have. And I think they’ll be ready for their opportunities Saturday night.”