Guerin Emig: OU's 6-year November excellence driven by running backs and offensive linemen... Can this O-line help Kennedy Brooks power through?

The O-linemen are thinking positive, naturally.

“I would say that we’re jelling,” right guard Chris Murray said last week. “I would just say we’re ready to put it all together.”

That’s something we have been waiting to happen since OU’s opener against Tulane.

It figured the 2021 line would need time to adjust without Creed Humphrey, the group’s anchor from 2018-20 now starting for the Kansas City Chiefs. It has indeed been an adjustment.

“Very inconsistent,” offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh described his forces at the season’s halfway point. “Some really, really good things and some really, really bad things.”

The Sooners were just coming off a 339-yard run game against Texas.

“After the first two series, we weren’t worth a damn,” Bedenbaugh said, “but then as the game went on, we played pretty good.”

The hope was to build off that game and play with more gusto into the back half of the season. OU rushed for 230 yards against TCU next, then 220 at Kansas, then 72 against Texas Tech on a day Williams and Rattler threw a combined 35 passes.