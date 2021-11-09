Guerin Emig: OU's 6-year November excellence driven by running backs and offensive linemen... Can this O-line help Kennedy Brooks power through?

NORMAN — It hasn’t just been quarterbacks sparking Oklahoma’s 6-year, 21-game November winning streak. Check out the running backs’ contribution: OU featured a 100-yard rusher in 19 of those 21 victories.
Samaje Perine... Joe Mixon... Dimitri Flowers... Rodney Anderson... Trey Sermon... Kennedy Brooks... Rhamondre Stevenson... They all got their motors running hot as the weather turned cold.
Brooks returns to fire the Sooners’ ground game this month. He has averaged 121 yards over his last four games. That’s a good sign.
Caleb Williams is much more adept as a running quarterback than Spencer Rattler. That’s a hopeful sign. Maybe Williams can crank out a 100-yard game at Baylor Saturday, repeating Jalen Hurts’ feat in Waco two Novembers ago.
Here’s the wild card for OU to continue its marvelous November run against Baylor, Iowa State and Oklahoma State over the next three weeks: the offensive line.
I am certain Brooks will respond. He is proven. He has six 100-yard efforts over the past two Novembers.
I have a feeling Williams will respond. Call it a hunch based on his exploits over the past 3½ games.
I have no earthly idea whether the OU O-line, the five gears that power the machine, will respond.
The O-linemen are thinking positive, naturally.
“I would say that we’re jelling,” right guard Chris Murray said last week. “I would just say we’re ready to put it all together.”
That’s something we have been waiting to happen since OU’s opener against Tulane.
It figured the 2021 line would need time to adjust without Creed Humphrey, the group’s anchor from 2018-20 now starting for the Kansas City Chiefs. It has indeed been an adjustment.
“Very inconsistent,” offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh described his forces at the season’s halfway point. “Some really, really good things and some really, really bad things.”
The Sooners were just coming off a 339-yard run game against Texas.
“After the first two series, we weren’t worth a damn,” Bedenbaugh said, “but then as the game went on, we played pretty good.”
The hope was to build off that game and play with more gusto into the back half of the season. OU rushed for 230 yards against TCU next, then 220 at Kansas, then 72 against Texas Tech on a day Williams and Rattler threw a combined 35 passes.
OU averaged 6.6 yards per carry against TCU and Kansas, but then 3.6 against Tech. There are shades of both Murray's “jelling” comment and Bedenbaugh’s “inconsistent” comment in those figures.
OU averages 181 rushing yards per game. That’s a solid number, but then OU averaged 264 over its 21-game November win streak.
Baylor allows 127 rushing yards per game. That’s fairly resistant. Iowa State allows a 102 average to rank No. 11 in FBS. That’s very resistant. OSU allows an 86 average to rank No. 4. That’s... Wow.
Perine, Mixon and Anderson didn’t need a lot of blocking to truck Big 12 Conference defenses about as strong as spaghetti at the time.
Brooks, Williams and No. 2 tailback Eric Gray are going to need some blocking against the Bears, Cyclones and Cowboys.
“It’s definitely important we impose our will running the ball,” Gray asserted Tuesday. “Games are won running the ball.”
November games are won running the ball. OU has proven that since Lincoln Riley’s first season coordinating the offense. The now-head coach is up to 21 November wins and counting.
Riley and the Sooners notching 22, 23 and 24 over the coming three weeks depends on Brooks, Williams and an offensive line that must consistently and decisively block defenders in the running game.
Stay tuned.