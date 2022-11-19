Guerin Emig: OU wins a Bedlam that doesn't change much about either team

NORMAN — Bedlam brought Oklahoma some temporary joy. Winning in-state rivalry games will do that. The Sooners beat Oklahoma State 28-13 Saturday night in the late-November chill.

The general state of affairs in both programs, however, did not change.

OU remains a confused football team. It wants to break through so badly, and it’s a credit that Brent Venables had this 5-5 squad as dialed in at kickoff as he had the 0-0 team that opened the season against UTEP.

The Sooners can’t break through, however, because they can’t stand success.

They played a crisp, clean, furious first quarter Saturday night and were rewarded with a 28-0 lead. They gained 299 yards during the outburst. No OU team ever ... EVER ... rang up 299 yards in a first quarter before Bedlam.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, 14-of-18 for 224 yards and two touchdowns at the time, was as on point as offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason and his players were five steps behind over the game’s first hour.

It set up to be a colossal mismatch, underscored by the dominance of OU’s defense over Spencer Sanders and the OSU offense. Venables sent an array of blitzes at Sanders from the first snap. Many of them worked. Sanders threw two interceptions in the first quarter and number three early in the second.

Also underscored during OSU’s rough start: The Cowboys are a flawed team beyond their starting quarterback. They overcame that earlier this season because of good coaching, obvious guts and, most of all, Sanders.

He isn’t the best quarterback in program history, but he is undeniably the most competitive.

Sanders went without a running game against OU, and not just because of the 28-0 deficit. The Cowboys didn’t run the ball until the first play of their fourth possession.

Sanders went without much protection. OU gobbled up OSU’s offensive line much of the night, leaving the opposing quarterback chased, beaten up and exhausted. And still he hung in.

Sanders went 36-of-67 for 381 yards and did about everything he could to rescue a cause that seemed assuredly lost after that first quarter, until throwing his fourth interception with 5:42 remaining.

OSU is a flawed team — Sanders’ penchant for turnovers remains a chunk of the problem — but it can take an 8-4 record into its bowl game by beating West Virginia next Saturday in Stillwater. That might be disappointing considering OSU’s 6-1 record through the Texas game Oct. 22, but it’s also a reality check.

For the 2022 Cowboys, 8-4 is just about right. If it weren’t for Sanders, they’d be staring at a .500 regular season, same as their Bedlam rivals.

The Sooners are 6-5 headed to Texas Tech. That won’t have to sweat out bowl eligibility, but it’s one of the few things their demanding fans don’t have to worry about any longer.

If this team was really making strides, it would have taken the brilliance from Saturday night’s first quarter and ridden it the rest of the game. OU didn’t have to win the game 68-3, but why not throw it in cruise control, shorten the game by feeding running back Eric Gray and get out with a winning margin of, say, 38-13?

The two problems with that: Gabriel went 6-of-22 for 35 yards and an interception after his first quarter, and Lebby kept running an offense that carried on like the quarterback was in some Heisman Trophy zone.

The Sooners insisted on throwing passes, even with Gabriel having fallen off target, and taking snaps with :05 off the play clock.

A game that should have been decided about a half-hour after kickoff scared the home crowd past 10 p.m.

OU did protect the most valuable commodity — victory. Full credit to Venables’ defense. It never let up. It tossed around OSU’s linemen until running down OSU’s quarterback. It tossed around Sanders to the tune of six sacks.

We hadn’t seen so much sustained tenacity out of an OU defense since it bullied Nebraska on Sept. 17. That was a team that had such a high-looking ceiling.

Then it came home to play Kansas State and the defense was exposed as inconsistent. Then came TCU and Texas, and later Baylor and West Virginia, and nobody really knew what to do with Venables’ first Sooners ballclub.

Nobody really knows as we all move on from Bedlam, outside of the fact that OU is likely do things the hard way at Tech and in whatever bowl it plays. Inconsistency is the only consistent thing about this group. I advise Venables to change that with his second Sooners ballclub.

I advise OSU head coach Mike Gundy to dispatch an army of physical therapists to Sanders’ home Sunday. Try to get the quarterback fit for West Virginia, try to send him out of Boone Pickens Stadium a winner. He deserves that much.