Guerin Emig: OU will need some Mayfield/Murray improv from Spencer Rattler during season sure to be chaotic

There is video of Spencer Rattler setting up to throw on a dusty football field, then rolling right and flinging a behind-the-back pass to a kid dressed, like Rattler, in T-shirt and shorts.
There is video of Rattler dropping back on another field, then running forward before leaping off his left foot and uncorking a mid-air pass with his right arm across his body. The catch is made here, too, during an out-of-season workout.
So, yes, it would appear that Oklahoma’s new quarterback has traces of a couple of old ones, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, who were precise in coach Lincoln Riley’s point-a-minute offense, but who could also conjure some magic if everything around them crumbled.
Do we know that Rattler, Riley’s five-star redshirt freshman starter, can deliver those goods in a game? Not a college one. Not yet.
Does he have to be show-off dynamic? Well, Mayfield and Murray never threw behind the back in winning Heisman Trophies. So no, not necessarily
Does he, and this is more the point, have to be able to create as he goes along?
“Part of playing that position at this level is not only the quote-unquote ‘on-schedule plays’ and plays that happen the way you think they’re gonna happen,” Riley acknowledged Tuesday, “but being able to improvise, knowing when to do that and making good decisions in those situations.”
Mayfield and Murray improvised when times were normal. It is critical that Rattler be able to follow suit in a season that is anything but normal.
“As far as on-the-field play, I mean, I don’t feel like it’ll be any bumpier than it ever has been,” Riley contended. “Yes, you may have games where you don’t have a guy here and there, but our opponents are gonna be dealing with the same thing, too. We’re all fighting the same beast here.”
The beast, COVID-19, is why this season will, in fact, be bumpier than ever. Riley is right about everyone fighting it.
What separates wins from losses will be twofold — how many players are unavailable on a given Saturday and how decisive a team’s best available players are amid the chaos.
If the Sooners miss half of their offensive line or a chunk of their running back and receiver two-deep, the offense is going to suffer for it. Riley might be a genius at moving the ball, but he is no sorcerer. The season will be a chore, now and then, even for him.
That puts a premium on the player with the ball in his hands at every unexpected turn, assuming that player stays healthy himself. That makes it more important for the quarterback to do more than he’s accustomed to with that ball, even if some of it is ad-libbed.
You ready for the challenge, young man?
“It’s something I’ve been working on my whole career, just being able to make plays with my feet, get guys open down the field when I get outside the pocket,” Rattler said. “I think that’s one of my stronger qualities to my game. I’m excited to do it in a game and show everybody what I’ve got.”
“We just need him to go be himself,” Riley said in an effort to downplay the hype surrounding his precocious new QB. “He’s capable of playing the position.”
Actually, we should expect Rattler to excel at the position given both his gifts and Riley’s track record.
It’s just the coronavirus is such a nagging wild card.
“I’ve got a great offensive line that’s going to protect me,” Rattler said.
If his line avoids quarantine? Absolutely. I wrote as much last week.
The problem is nobody knows day to day who tests positive for the virus, who gets isolated for 14 days after contact tracing and who can be counted on to suit up for what game.
There is a making-it-up-as-we-go element to college football this year. That will carry over to some games, which might not be “tackle the man with the ball” exactly, but will certainly be less structured.
Less structure, and less experience among players bumped up the depth chart by the virus, means more creativity, particularly at the game’s spotlight position.
Riley had creators in Mayfield and Murray. He had one in moments last season with Jalen Hurts.
He needs another in Rattler.
“He’s shown the ability to do that,” Riley said. “He’s got a good feel for the game once things break down. He just needs to trust himself and go do it.”
So will he go do it?
“Guess we’ll find out,” Riley said.
