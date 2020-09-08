Guerin Emig: OU will need some Mayfield/Murray improv from Spencer Rattler during season sure to be chaotic

“Part of playing that position at this level is not only the quote-unquote ‘on-schedule plays’ and plays that happen the way you think they’re gonna happen,” Riley acknowledged Tuesday, “but being able to improvise, knowing when to do that and making good decisions in those situations.”

Mayfield and Murray improvised when times were normal. It is critical that Rattler be able to follow suit in a season that is anything but normal.

“As far as on-the-field play, I mean, I don’t feel like it’ll be any bumpier than it ever has been,” Riley contended. “Yes, you may have games where you don’t have a guy here and there, but our opponents are gonna be dealing with the same thing, too. We’re all fighting the same beast here.”

The beast, COVID-19, is why this season will, in fact, be bumpier than ever. Riley is right about everyone fighting it.

What separates wins from losses will be twofold — how many players are unavailable on a given Saturday and how decisive a team’s best available players are amid the chaos.