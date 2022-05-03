Guerin Emig: OU will eventually leave Big 12, but Bedlam softball must be here to stay

STILLWATER — Here come Oklahoma’s and Oklahoma State’s softball teams playing for a Big 12 Conference championship, just like last year. The Sooners the No. 1-ranked national title favorite, the trophies-chasing Cowgirls strong enough to make OU’s lives miserable over this week’s three-game series. Also just like last year.

There goes Oklahoma to the SEC sometime between now and the summer of 2025.

Do we expect Bedlam softball to go, too?

“I don’t know. You have to ask Patty that,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said Tuesday morning. “We don’t run away from anybody.”

Patty?

“To be quite honest I haven’t really thought about it that much,” OU coach Patty Gasso said a couple hours later. “People are asking, and I really don’t know if our administration is taking a stance on it or not.”

How ’bout we take a stance on behalf of the administrators, coaches, players, fans, media partners and anyone else that need be consulted when it comes to Bedlam softball:

Play on.

“I’ve been really going crazy trying to create a really good RPI and so forth. So they (OSU) obviously would lead to that,” Gasso continued of OU’s SEC relocation and Bedlam’s place in that. “But so would Baylor and so would other teams. I think I’ll have a lot more options in the way of scheduling, which I’m really looking forward to.

“If it fits right, that’s important. Also the fact that would you likely see each other in regionals? So would that make sense? There’s a lot of things to think about that I haven’t even thought about.”

All understood, especially if OU’s stay in the Big 12 drags until OU’s Big 12 grant of rights (read: contract) expiration in June 2025. In that case, asking the Sooners and Cowgirls about non-conference Bedlam in May of ’22 might be premature.

Might be... If softball wasn’t the most accomplished, most dramatic, most vigorous Bedlam endeavor outside of football.

Speaking not about Bedlam’s future but its present Tuesday, Gasso said: “When two teams are intensely trying to win a championship, there’s a lot of emotion. As a player, as a coach, emotion is what it’s about. These are games that you live for.”

OU’s esteemed coach got so heated in last year’s middle game in Stillwater — the Sooners’ 6-4 victory pushed them toward a 2-1 series victory and their ninth straight Big 12 championship that came with it — that she was ejected after a controversial call at third base.

Can you see that happening, say, in a winner-take-all series at Florida in 2026? Uh-uh.

Not without Gators coach Tim Walton peppering the showdown by the same spoonfuls Gajewski uses in the run-up to Bedlam.

So you wanna keep this going, Coach?

“Yeah. I mean, I don’t know why we wouldn’t,” Gajewski said. “If they want to play, we’ll be right here. If we’re gonna play, we’ll do it fairly. We’ll do it there and here or one year here and one year there. We’ll do it right. They don’t hold anything above me. Or us.

“But I wanna play them. It makes sense. We’re right here.”

It isn’t just geography or rivalry in play for the Cowgirls.

Gajewski needs schedule strength for postseason purposes as badly as Mike Gundy does. He will soon lose the Sooners, the strongest of them all, as a built-in opponent. He’ll also lose SEC-bound Texas, currently ranked No. 17.

Big 12-bound UCF, currently No. 21, makes a solid replacement for the Longhorns. BYU, a perennial NCAA Tournament team, is sturdy.

Houston, though, is so-so. Cincinnati doesn’t play the sport, same as West Virginia, Kansas State and TCU.

Could be that the Cowgirls, who upgrade every year Gajewski coaches them, seize control of a Big 12 reshaped like that.

“I hear people say, ‘Well you should love this.’ I don’t love this at all,” Gajewski countered.

And not just because of the looming strength-of-schedule hit.

“I want our natural rivalries that we’ve had to stay the same,” he said. “That goes for Texas. We’ll play Texas, too. Those games are fun to play.”

Bedlam is the most fun. Bedlam softball is almost as fun as Bedlam football for those paying attention.

Bedlam softball doesn’t tangle with the logistics of Bedlam football, where non-conference schedules are predetermined by the decade and buyouts don’t come cheap.

“Right now we’re still working on our 2023 schedule,” Gasso said Tuesday.

That makes this an even easier call.

When softball’s mighty Sooners get around to their non-conference schedule in ’24, ’25 or ’26? However long it takes them to join the SEC?

OSU had better be on it.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.