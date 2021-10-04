Guerin Emig: OU-Texas Week a good time to refocus on Steve Sarkisian

This isn’t to suggest Texas will be a mental juggernaut Saturday. Sarkisian needs more than nine months to shape the Longhorns in the Crimson Tide’s image.

I do believe the Horns will be ready to play, though, because I believe Saban really does rub off on his assistants.

---

Sarkisian: “I believe we’re making incremental progress as a program in a lot of different phases, whether that’s mental toughness or physical toughness, whether that’s style of play or recruiting... When you’re playing the team over recent history that has won the conference, here’s an opportunity to basically see where are we at this point... We’re going to find out.”

I admire Sarkisian’s directness. He acknowledges OU’s six-year hold on the Big 12 and acknowledges that Saturday therefore becomes a litmus test for his program.

That seems an easy thing for a coach to say, but we all know how OU-Texas can twist up the straightest shooters. It shows me Sarkisian is thinking clearly, another good sign for the Longhorns.

---