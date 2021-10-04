Guerin Emig: OU-Texas Week a good time to refocus on Steve Sarkisian

I haven’t paid much attention to Steve Sarkisian, specifically, since Alabama waxed Ohio State for the 2020 national championship.
He called some attractive plays that night as Bama’s offensive coordinator, but as I pointed out in a day-after column, Crimson Tide players like DeVonta Smith, Najee Harris and Mac Jones made their play caller look even better.
Sarkisian had been hired to coach Texas nine days before that title game. He wasn’t going to be blessed with Smith, Harris and Jones in Austin, but he was going to have talent. Texas always has talent.
Sarkisian showed a track record of developing quarterbacks and utilizing both running backs and receivers at Alabama and his previous jobs.
Nine months later, that seems to be happening again.
Quarterback Casey Thompson directs Texas’ offense efficiently and comfortably. Running back Bijan Robinson is the offense’s hub. Receivers Jordan Whittington and Xavier Worthy both have 100-yard games this season.
It appears Sarkisian’s only obvious mistakes over Texas’ 4-1 start have been picking Hudson Card over Thompson to start the first two games, and playing an Arkansas team practically foaming at the mouth to beat the Longhorns Sept. 11.
The Horns have rebounded impressively from their 40-21 setback in Fayetteville. Thompson has led 26 scoring drives out of 34 total possessions. Both mistakes corrected, then.
Now comes OU-Texas, Sarkisian’s biggest UT game to date. Time to pay him some attention again, beginning with what he said at his press conference in Austin Monday.
---
Sarkisian: “I gained a lot from my time with coach Saban. Probably the biggest thing I got... There’s a lot of big games when you’re there. They’re everybody’s biggest game, very similar to here. Trusting your process, trusting your routine is something he’s a master at. They don’t change.
“You wouldn’t know who they’re playing Saturday by the approach, by the diligent nature the staff prepares, the diligent nature in which practice goes, the focus of the players and approach of the players on game day.
“That’s something we are striving for, to not get caught up in the outside noise.”
Everyone who has ever coached in OU-Texas has expressed the same sentiment. Block out the noise outside the rivalry, focus on the task at hand.
What separates Sarkisian is his 2019-20 experience with Saban. Like him or not, Saban always has his players prepared. If you beat his team, you have outplayed his team. That simple.
This isn’t to suggest Texas will be a mental juggernaut Saturday. Sarkisian needs more than nine months to shape the Longhorns in the Crimson Tide’s image.
I do believe the Horns will be ready to play, though, because I believe Saban really does rub off on his assistants.
---
Sarkisian: “I believe we’re making incremental progress as a program in a lot of different phases, whether that’s mental toughness or physical toughness, whether that’s style of play or recruiting... When you’re playing the team over recent history that has won the conference, here’s an opportunity to basically see where are we at this point... We’re going to find out.”
I admire Sarkisian’s directness. He acknowledges OU’s six-year hold on the Big 12 and acknowledges that Saturday therefore becomes a litmus test for his program.
That seems an easy thing for a coach to say, but we all know how OU-Texas can twist up the straightest shooters. It shows me Sarkisian is thinking clearly, another good sign for the Longhorns.
---
Sarkisian on Lincoln Riley: “He does a good job of fitting his scheme to the players he has, most notably the quarterback. That’s something a lot of guys as coordinators or play callers struggle with because it’s about their scheme, and then the players have to fit the scheme.”
More admirable honesty. Every play caller claims to fit his scheme to the quarterback’s strengths. Not every player caller actually does it.
I don’t know how much Sarkisian has changed his offense since replacing Card with Thompson. I trust he has been willing to do it, if necessary, based on his comments.
---
Sarkisian on Texas’ long-pass issues: “I just reminded a couple of the guys today of a line I read a long time ago. I believe in this philosophy of offense. Jerry West once said that he was a lifetime 50% shooter. And if he missed his first 10 shots in the first half of game, look out because he’s probably going to make his next 10.
“We’re not going to back off of our style of play. We believe in it.”
Again, I can’t dissect whatever deep-ball issues Texas is having. I just see the stats. Thompson ranks 42nd among FBS quarterbacks in yards per completion. Not great, but not at OU’s level of pedestrian (Spencer Rattler ranks 97th).
I’m more interested in Sarkisian’s analogy. Confidence is important with any team regardless of opponent or time of year. The week of OU-Texas? Confidence is everything. Bob Stoops taught us that when he took ownership of Mack Brown from 2000-04.