Guerin Emig: OU, Texas reportedly exploring move to SEC, and now we must think very deeply

This wouldn’t be some suicide mission. When you consider the College Football Playoff is likely to sprout from four to 12 teams as early as 2023, OU’s migration becomes even more reasonable, competitively speaking.

The road trips are a little less convenient in that case, but it isn’t like Riley must stop signing Oklahoma and Texas talent. Certainly not with the Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on the SEC bill.

As for OU’s loss of Big 12 influence, there’s no doubt the SEC runs through the Deep South, not the Deep Southwest. But bind OU, Texas, Texas A&M and Arkansas in a Deep Southwest SEC voting bloc — I know, I know... Horns and Ags mix like Mike Leach and Woody Hayes — and the Sooners might not feel like Delta House pledges.

There are so many ripples here. Grants of rights. Buyouts and vote-ins. The digital explosion among college sports consumers. The autonomy explosion among college sports power brokers, rushed by the NCAA’s waning authority over both legislation and ideology.

Could be the waters calm over the next several days like they did in 2011, when many of us felt pretty good that OU and Texas were Pac-12 bound, before we all lived out a 10-year Big 12 resuscitation.