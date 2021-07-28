Guerin Emig: OU, Texas must leave for SEC in 2022 or Big 12 is bound for 'Thunderdome'

OU’s transfer makes OSU, Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State, conference cohabitants for a generation, immediately worse off. That prompts rage and, in some cases, panic.

A toxic mix sure to get worse as gory details emerge and aftershocks bounce around other conferences.

It has already been bad enough.

The Cowboys are chapped by the Sooners’ selfishness. The Sooners are sick of the Cowboys’ codependency.

Everybody in Texas not living in Austin wants Bevo’s hide. Everybody in the Big 12 not living in Austin and Norman wants Bowlsby’s.

It is a full turn from two weeks ago in Arlington when Bowlsby wasn’t worried about expansion, the eight Big 12 holdovers didn’t seem bothered by OU or Texas, and OU and Texas walked around AT&T Stadium like it was just another Media Days.

Everybody looked very happy to see each other again.

Outside the OU-Texas game Oct. 9, nobody in the Big 12 is going to be happy seeing the Sooners and Longhorns again the next 10 months.

The dirt from the past week tells us that. It’s bound to get filthier over the coming year.

It is in nobody’s interest that it become years.

