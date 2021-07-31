Guerin Emig: OU president, AD addressed SEC, OSU and Big 12. Let's consider what they said.

Harroz: “What took place in June of this year... was seismic. What did we see? We saw an immediate awareness that there wasn’t an interest in negotiating early for the Big 12.

“We also saw, and this is absolutely tectonic, a unanimous Supreme Court decision that finds against the NCAA... calling into question through antitrust laws the future of the NCAA being able to regulate the way it is...

“We also saw Congress have hearings over name, image and likeness, and not take specific action... We saw the NCAA’s action finally come down on name, image and likeness, which essentially left it to the states, which is a real patchwork that exists across the country and doesn’t exist in many states at all.

“What does all of this tell us? It tells us the importance of the conference you’re in. It being the one that best fits the institution’s abilities and needs in this uncertain landscape.”

The lack of ESPN/Fox interest, uncovered by the Lubbock Avalanche Journal last May, should have sent sirens blaring across the Big 12. OU was already eyeing the SEC. I don’t know starting line specifics, just that you don’t make such a massive decision in two months’ time.